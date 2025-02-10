Nothing Phone (3a) Being Manufactured in Chennai, India

Nothing Phone (3a), a new smartphone from Nothing, is soon going to launch for the global markets, including India. The device is all set to launch on March 4, 2025. Nothing has now announced that the device is being manufactured in its Chennai facility in India. What's even more interesting is that this facility has over 95% women workforce. This move from Nothing aligns with the Government of India's (GoIs) vision of 'Make in India'. While Nothing has not yet revealed much information about the smartphone, there are huge expectations from the device in terms of providing value to the users.









Nothing Phone (2a) was a hit for Nothing, as it drove the sales of the company in 2024 to new and higher domains. As per a Counterpoint Research report, Nothing was the fastest growing brand in 2024, with over 577% growth. This was possible due to more affordable device launches like the Nothing Phone (2a) and CMF by Nothing. The company recently surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue. This has been impressive growth for Nothing, specially because the brand was launched only a few years back in 2020.

Nothing now has five exclusive service centers in India in cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Along with this, there are 300 multi-brand service centers in India which can help Nothing Phone users in getting their devices repaired. Nothing has also expanded its retail presence from 2000 stores at the beginning of the last year to 7,000 stores currently.

Nothing said that the Phone (3a) is designed in London, and manufactured in Chennai, India. The device will launch via Flipkart on March 4, 2025, which is quite close from here. In the coming days, we can expect to see the phone's specifications making rounds online.