OPPO Find N5 to Come with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 Rating

Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at OPPO and founder of OnePlus has confirmed that the OPPO Find N5 will come with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings. These certifications mean that the device can be submerged in water, and will still work. A photograph of the phone shared by Pete on his social media handle shows the upcoming OPPO Find N5 being sprayed with water through jets. This marks a huge innovation in the foldable smartphone industry. This is because not only the OPPO Find N5 will be super thin, but it will also be quite protected against water and dust.









Read More - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at Just Rs 71,999: Check Specs

For the unaware, the OPPO Find N5 will make it to the global market under the OnePlus brand. The OnePlus Open 2 will be the rebranded OPPO Find N5 and will launch at a later stage. OnePlus launched the OnePlus Open at a global launch event in Mumbai in October 2023.

Read More - Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Launched: Specs and Price

OPPO Find N5 will launch pretty soon alongside a new smartwatch. OPPO has not yet confirmed the launch timeline of the device, but it is expected to happen in the near future.