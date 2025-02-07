Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at Just Rs 71,999: Check Specs

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, the flagship phone of 2023 is now available at a very low price compared to what it launched for. The Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is now available only for Rs 71,999. This phone has all the AI (artificial intelligence) features of the latest Galaxy smartphones and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, there's a powerful camera integrated into the device. On Amazon India, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available only for Rs 71,999. Let's take a look at the price in more detail and also at the specifications.









Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available in a single memory variant on Amazon - 12GB + 256GB. This is priced at Rs 71,999. There are exchange offers available on Amazon, which will drive down the price of the smartphone significantly. There are also no-cost EMI options available for the users.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G packs a huge AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is not a flat display, but a very slightly curved display. You can make use of all the AI features available on Galaxy devices. There's a 5000mAh battery inside the device for all-day use. Of course, you can't not talk about the camera system. There's a 200MP high-resolution wide-angle camera on the phone. The telephoto sensor of the device allows users to take photos with up to 100X zoom and that too in super high detail.

One of the things that I have seen people using the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G a lot for is taking 100X zoom shots. To get this phone at a low price, head over to Amazon India.