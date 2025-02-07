Dor Play, a New OTT Aggregator App with 20+ OTTs is Here

Dor Play has been launched in India for Rs 399 for three months or a quarter. At present, the app is only available to be used on smartphones. It will work on both Android and iOS devices. You can download the app from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store today.

Highlights

  • Dor Play, a new app for entertainment content lovers has been launched by Streambox Media.
  • This app is an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platform meant for users who want to get access to content from several OTT platforms under the same roof.
  • Think of platforms like Airtel Xstream Play, JioTV, Tata Play Binge, and more; this is what Dor Play effectively is at the end of the day.

dor play a new ott aggregator app

Dor Play, a new app for entertainment content lovers has been launched by Streambox Media. This app is an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platform meant for users who want to get access to content from several OTT platforms under the same roof. Think of platforms like Airtel Xstream Play, JioTV, Tata Play Binge, and more; this is what Dor Play effectively is at the end of the day. With Dor Play, users can watch OTT content and watch live TV channels. There are more than 20 OTT platforms integrated under Dor Play, and more than 300 live TV channels will be available for consumers.




Dor Play: Subscription Price and Other Details

Dor Play has been launched in India for Rs 399 for three months or a quarter. At present, the app is only available to be used on smartphones. It will work on both Android and iOS devices. You can download the app from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store today.

However, to purchase the subscription, you need to head over to Flipkart. Users will get a unique coupon code to activate the subscription which they will have to enter inside the app along with their registered phone number. You can also watch live sports along with TV and movies on the platform.

