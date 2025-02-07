Phone Calling Cost in India Down 94% Since 2014: Scindia

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Scindia explained that the telcos increased the cost of the tariffs by 10% to recover the cost of deploying 5G in the country. The telecom players have invested around Rs 4.5 lakh crore in rolling out 5G, and thus, Scindia said that there should be a return on the investment.

Highlights

  • Union telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia recently said that the cost of making a one-minute phone call in 2014 was 50 paise.
  • The telecom industry tariffs saw a major restructuring and a dip in costs for consumers when Jio announced free calling and data in the initial days with its SIM cards.
  • Competitors had to follow suit to ensure there customers don't end up leaving their networks for Jio's.

Follow Us

phone calling cost in india down 94

Union telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia recently said that the cost of making a one-minute phone call in 2014 was 50 paise. Today, it has dropped to 3 paise, which is a reduction of 94%. The telecom industry tariffs saw a major restructuring and a dip in costs for consumers when Jio announced free calling and data in the initial days with its SIM cards. Competitors had to follow suit to ensure there customers don't end up leaving their networks for Jio's.




Read More - Airtel's Chief Calls for Further Tariff Repair in the Industry

Scindia said, "There are 90 crore mobile phone subscribers. Today there are 116 crore mobile phone subscribers. If we talk about internet penetration, there were 25 crore subscribers in 2014 and today the number is 97.44 crore."

As per a PTI report, he further said that the cost of 1GB of broadband data was Rs 270 per GB in 2014. Today it is down to Rs 9.70 per GB, meaning a 93% drop in costs. Scindia explained that the telcos increased the cost of the tariffs by 10% to recover the cost of deploying 5G in the country. The telecom players have invested around Rs 4.5 lakh crore in rolling out 5G, and thus, Scindia said that there should be a return on the investment.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vinay kumar :

In andhrapradesh circle is Vi has 3CA if yes will my redmi k50i supports?

Airtel to Become First in India to Offer 5G SA…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Apple M5 SoC : TSMC's 3nm N3P process. 4 variants: M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max & M5…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Shivraj :

445? As in?(Btw thats not me giving dislikes)

Airtel Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit at Rs 5514 Crore,…

Shivraj :

Only way to avoid this would be having competition by Vi 5G I’m not too hopeful for BSNL 5G as…

Airtel Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit at Rs 5514 Crore,…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's disappointing launch as compared to Vivo X200 Ultra.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set in February 2025: Details

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments