Vodafone Idea Offers Blue Ribbon Bags Service With Postpaid IR Packs at Rs 99



Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it has enhanced its International Roaming offering by integrating baggage protection service into all its Postpaid International Roaming packs at an additional cost of Rs 99. Through a partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags, a US-based lost baggage concierge service, Vi Postpaid customers can now receive compensation of Rs 19,800 per bag if their luggage is delayed or lost beyond 96 hours of filing a complaint, the Indian telecom service provider announced on Monday.

Also Read: Airtel Rs 449 Plan Offers Extra Data for Prepaid Users Switching to Postpaid









Vi’s Previous Announcement

Vi had previously announced its partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags in February 2024 to offer a limited-period complimentary lost baggage cover on select international roaming plans between February 26 and March 21, 2024. Airtel has also been offering this service as a complimentary feature on its postpaid plans for premium users for a long time.

Addressing a Major Travel Concern

Vi said for many travellers, lost or delayed baggage is one of the most frustrating and stressful experiences during a trip. Citing a 2024 SITA report, Vi said over 36 million bags were mishandled globally, underscoring the increasing concerns around baggage security. With the increasing number of international travel post-pandemic, an added layer of baggage protection offers much-needed peace of mind.

"The Baggage Protection service by Vi provides customers a safety net in the unfortunate event of lost or delayed baggage, making their travel experience worry-free," Vi said.

How Blue Ribbon Bags Service Works

Vi Postpaid customers can opt for the baggage protection service when purchasing any International Roaming pack. This optional benefit is available for an additional Rs 99 and can be activated along with the pack. To use this service, customers must register with Blue Ribbon Bags before their flight. If their baggage is lost or delayed by the airline, they must file a report with both the airline and Blue Ribbon Bags within 24 hours of landing.

Blue Ribbon Bags utilises its global network and tracking technology to locate and expedite the return of misplaced luggage. If the baggage is not returned within four days, customers will receive a compensation of Rs 19,800 per bag (for up to two bags) with no questions asked.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Voice-Centric Plans in January 2025 Detailed

Commitment to Customer-Centric Innovations

"This initiative further strengthens Vi's commitment to offering customer-centric innovations that go beyond connectivity. Vi's International Roaming plans are designed to offer comprehensive benefits, including unlimited data and calls across 29 countries, unlimited incoming calls in over 122 countries, and round-the-clock live agent support via WhatsApp, ensuring customers stay connected without worrying about high roaming charges and accessibility issues," Vodafone Idea said.