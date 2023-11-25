Airtel Entry-Level Postpaid Plan Comes Bundled With Premium Benefits: Check Out

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharti Airtel's postpaid plans bring an array of perks, and if you're considering the journey into postpaid convenience, the Airtel Infinity 399 plan is a great start. Check out the complete benefits of the plan in the story ahead.

Highlights

  • Airtel's entry-level 399 postpaid plan offers lost baggage concierge service previously exclusive to higher-priced plans.
  • Airtel 399 Plan provides 40GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.
  • Airtel 399 Plan includes unlimited 5G data and data rollover of up to 200 GB per month.

Follow Us

Airtel Entry-Level Postpaid Plan Comes Bundled With Premium Benefits: Check Out
Bharti Airtel's postpaid plans offer numerous perks, including generous data allowances, data rollover, and, most importantly, unlimited 5G data benefits. If you're yet to embark on your postpaid journey and experience the convenience and benefits it provides, Airtel offers an entry-level postpaid plan priced at Rs 399. Airtel combines premium features and benefits with its postpaid plans, and if you're unaware of the benefits offered by the entry-level postpaid plan, read on.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Postpaid Data Packs for Extra Data Needs Explained




Airtel 399 Plan Now Includes Blue Ribbon Bag

Airtel recently updated the premium service benefits bundled with the Airtel Infinity 399 postpaid plan. Previously exclusive to postpaid plans Rs 499 and above, Airtel has now extended the lost baggage concierge service to be included in its entry-level Rs 399 postpaid plan, according to the Airtel Thanks App.

Airtel Infinity 399 Postpaid Plan

Let's take a closer look at the benefits offered by the Airtel Infinity 399 Postpaid Plan. The Airtel Infinity 399 postpaid plan includes unlimited voice calls (local/STD/roaming), 100 SMS per day, and 40GB data per billing cycle, along with Thanks Benefits.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

Airtel Thanks Benefits

The Airtel Infinity 399 postpaid Plan Thanks Benefits include Blue Ribbon Bag - Premium Service, which helps track and expedite the return of your undelivered baggage, Xstream Play Premium with over 15 OTT Benefits, Apollo Circle 24/7 Membership, Hello Tunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel Advantage

Additionally, as an Airtel Postpaid user, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data, and data rollover of up to 200 GB every month. Beyond the consumption of the allocated data quota, value-based charging will be applicable at 2p/MB. Customers can add more family connections to their plan, chargeable at Rs 299 per connection.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to Upgrade to eSIM

Recent Developments Around Airtel

In recent developments, as reported by TelecomTalk, Bharti Airtel has streamlined its eSIM services via the Airtel Thanks App. Also, Airtel has rolled out 5G services to 5,000 towns and 20,000 villages in India and is on track to cover the entire country by March 2024.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yet they did not exceed 125 million wireless data customers.

How Vodafone Idea Benefitted from Govt Scheme and added 4G…

Faraz :

None of the plans attract customers. That 24 rupees voucher may be useful for some emergency period of time. Jio…

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

I saw some American youtuber's video back in 2021 where they showed 5G speed varying in different locations of USA…

China is Clearly the Largest 5G Nation, Here's Why

Faraz :

Ye yojana kab aaya tha, kisi ko pata chala tha ? Kya sachme kisi ko bhi mobile mila hai if…

How Vodafone Idea Benefitted from Govt Scheme and added 4G…

Faraz :

Yes. I have seen Airtel doing that to two of my friends and asking for SIM replacement and charging 100…

Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments