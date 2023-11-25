Airtel Entry-Level Postpaid Plan Comes Bundled With Premium Benefits: Check Out



Bharti Airtel's postpaid plans offer numerous perks, including generous data allowances, data rollover, and, most importantly, unlimited 5G data benefits. If you're yet to embark on your postpaid journey and experience the convenience and benefits it provides, Airtel offers an entry-level postpaid plan priced at Rs 399. Airtel combines premium features and benefits with its postpaid plans, and if you're unaware of the benefits offered by the entry-level postpaid plan, read on.

Airtel 399 Plan Now Includes Blue Ribbon Bag

Airtel recently updated the premium service benefits bundled with the Airtel Infinity 399 postpaid plan. Previously exclusive to postpaid plans Rs 499 and above, Airtel has now extended the lost baggage concierge service to be included in its entry-level Rs 399 postpaid plan, according to the Airtel Thanks App.

Airtel Infinity 399 Postpaid Plan

Let's take a closer look at the benefits offered by the Airtel Infinity 399 Postpaid Plan. The Airtel Infinity 399 postpaid plan includes unlimited voice calls (local/STD/roaming), 100 SMS per day, and 40GB data per billing cycle, along with Thanks Benefits.

Airtel Thanks Benefits

The Airtel Infinity 399 postpaid Plan Thanks Benefits include Blue Ribbon Bag - Premium Service, which helps track and expedite the return of your undelivered baggage, Xstream Play Premium with over 15 OTT Benefits, Apollo Circle 24/7 Membership, Hello Tunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel Advantage

Additionally, as an Airtel Postpaid user, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data, and data rollover of up to 200 GB every month. Beyond the consumption of the allocated data quota, value-based charging will be applicable at 2p/MB. Customers can add more family connections to their plan, chargeable at Rs 299 per connection.

Recent Developments Around Airtel

In recent developments, as reported by TelecomTalk, Bharti Airtel has streamlined its eSIM services via the Airtel Thanks App. Also, Airtel has rolled out 5G services to 5,000 towns and 20,000 villages in India and is on track to cover the entire country by March 2024.