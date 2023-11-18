Bharti Airtel Postpaid Data Packs for Extra Data Needs Explained

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharti Airtel provides its users with a range of postpaid data packs to cater to their additional data requirements. Users in 4G network zones can utilise these data packs.

Highlights

  • Airtel postpaid plans boast abundant high-speed data benefits.
  • 5G users enjoy unlimited data in 5G network zones with a compatible handset.
  • Easy subscription through the Airtel Thanks App.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel Postpaid Data Add-On Packs Explained
Bharti Airtel's Infinity postpaid plans already come bundled with a significant amount of high-speed data benefits. Additionally, if you are in a 5G network zone, you get to enjoy unlimited 5G data when latched onto a 5G network using a 5G handset. Now, regarding 4G users, all Airtel users get to enjoy bulk data on every postpaid plan starting at Rs 399, along with data rollover benefits of up to 200GB every month.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat




Data Packs For Heavy Usage

Although most users don't even completely consume the monthly data benefits bundled with the plan, if you are a postpaid user who heavily relies on mobile data via hotspot/tethering for multiple devices, there may be chances that you exhaust all the bundled data along with the rollover benefits. So, for such usages, if you are considering 4G usage, Airtel has four Postpaid Data Packs for its users to subscribe.

Also Read: Airtel Sees Minimal Spectrum Spending Over the Next Two Years: CEO

Airtel Postpaid Data Packs

These data packs are available for Airtel customers to subscribe to from as low as Rs 100, offering 15GB. Other postpaid data packs include Rs 200 offering 35GB, Rs 300 data pack offering 50GB, and Rs 500 Data Pack offering 90GB of high-speed data. Airtel users can use these data packs on the 4G network, as 5G remains free for users. Airtel postpaid users can subscribe to these data packs through the Airtel Thanks App.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

Value Based Data Charging

So, if you are in a 4G network zone and heavily consume data, and the monthly quota is not sufficient for your usage, these data packs may come in handy. Further, if you don't want to opt for any data packs and still continue to use data, rest assured, as on Postpaid beyond the consumption of allocated data quota, value-based charging will be applicable at 2p per MB, which should be fine for any minimalistic usage post consumption of all bundled data.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Techtail India :

I reside in a suburb of Mumbai though the Service was launched on the launch day jio has still not…

Jio AirFiber Expands to 262 Cities, New States Added

Yogesh Gaidhane :

Off Topic; Why Tarang Sanchar Portal is Not Updated Since Feb 2022 So that's why I am not able to…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Krishn :

Recently thought to give a try to Vi then customer care team confirmed that no Queue of plan is allowed…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Faraz :

As per TRAI data, Vi 4G customers increased from 124.27 in July to 125.54 million in August. Even BSNL's Wireless…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Faraz :

Airtel should focus on adding 4G/5G customers now. They are loosing 2G subscribers heavily to JioBharat phones specially because of…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments