Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat



Bharti Airtel announced on Thursday that its 5G service, 'Airtel 5G Plus,' is now available across all districts in the states of Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, and the Union Territory of Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu within just 12 months of the launch. Notably, as reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Airtel's 5G service is now accessible across all districts and union territories in India.

Also Read: Airtel Says 5G Network Now Available in All Districts of West Bengal









Airtel 5G in Tamil Nadu

Specifically addressing Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel said its 5G coverage has the state's widest, fastest, and most reliable network, covering all 38 districts. Additionally, Airtel announced that within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus, it has over 4.2 million unique 5G customers in the state. According to TRAI, as of August, Airtel has over 28.48 million wireless subscribers in the state.

Airtel said it has extensively rolled out its network in Tamil Nadu. From the scenic hill station of Ooty, the sacred city of Madurai, the port city of Thoothukudi to the southernmost tip of Kanyakumari, Airtel said it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Furthermore, Airtel has also brought the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mahabalipuram onto the 5G digital superhighway.

Also Read: Airtel Sees Minimal Spectrum Spending Over the Next Two Years: CEO

Airtel 5G in Punjab

Concerning Punjab, Airtel has announced that it was the first telecom company to roll out 5G in the state, and its 5G network now extends to all 24 districts. Additionally, Airtel said it has over 2 million unique 5G customers within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus. Notably, as of August, TRAI reports that Airtel has over 12.33 million wireless subscribers in the circle.

From the serene Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, the historic Jallianwala Baug in Amritsar, the magnificent Wagah Border, to the Qila Muburak in Bathinda, Airtel said it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Furthermore, Airtel has also brought the village of Qila Raipur known for its Rural Olympics onto the digital superhighway.

Also Read: Airtel CEO Says FWA Will Complement Fibre Offering

Airtel 5G in Odisha

Airtel announced that it was the first to deploy 5G technology in Odisha, where its 5G network is now available across all 30 districts. Furthermore, Airtel said it has over 1.4 million unique 5G customers in Odisha, a circle with over 11.44 million wireless subscribers as of August.

Airtel said it has extensively rolled out its network across the state. From the scenic hill station of Daringbadi, the remote village of Konda Kambera, the sacred cities of Konark and Bhubaneswar to the pristine beach locales of Gopalpur and Puri, Airtel said it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Furthermore, Airtel has also brought the popular tourist attraction of Chilika Lake, India's largest coastal lagoon and the heritage village of Raghurajpur known for its Pattachitra artform onto the 5G digital superhighway.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

Airtel 5G in Karnataka

In the Karnataka Circle, where Airtel was the first to deploy 5G technology, the telecom company has over 5.1 million unique 5G subscribers within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel said it has extensively rolled out its network, making its services available across all the 31 districts in Karnataka. As of August, Airtel reports having over 31.84 million wireless subscribers in the state.

From the lush forests of the Western ghats in Kodagu, the historic city of Mysuru, the bustling tech hub of Bengaluru to the pristine beaches of Mangalore, Airtel said it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Furthermore, Airtel has also connected the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi and Mullayanagiri in Chikmagalur - the highest peak in Karnataka - to the digital superhighway.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts in India

Airtel 5G in Gujarat

Specifically speaking about Gujarat, Airtel said its 5G coverage is available in all 33 districts of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu. Additionally, Airtel announced that it has over 2.2 million unique 5G customers in Gujarat within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus. Notably, as of August, Airtel reports having over 11.51 million wireless customers in the state.

From the white sands of the Rann of Kutch, the coastal beauty of Dwarka, the magnificent Statue of Unity, Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati to the iconic Atal Bridge, Airtel said it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Furthermore, Airtel has also brought the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket stadium and Rani ki Vav, a UNESCO World Heritage site based in Patan, onto the digital superhighway.

Also Read: OneWeb to Begin Satellite Services in India From Next Month: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Bharti Airtel Accelerates 5G Rollout Across India

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel announced in September that it continues its 5G growth streak with over 50 million unique 5G customers on its network, which is now available across all districts and union territories in India. Sunil Bharti Mittal, during IMC 2023, announced that Airtel has rolled out 5G services to 5,000 towns and 20,000 villages in India and is on track to cover the entire country by March 2024.