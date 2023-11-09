Airtel Says 5G Network Now Available in All Districts of West Bengal



Bharti Airtel announced today that its 5G network coverage is now available in all 23 districts of West Bengal within just 12 months of the launch of services. Airtel also highlighted that it has over 1.6 million unique 5G customers in the state, within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus. Specifically speaking about West Bengal, Airtel said it has extensively rolled out its network, making its 5G services available across all districts in West Bengal.

Airtel 5G in West Bengal

From the tranquil tea gardens of Darjeeling, the hills of Kalimpong, to the colonial town of Chandannagar, Airtel said it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Furthermore,

Airtel has also brought Eden Gardens, the oldest and second-largest cricket stadium in India, and the terracotta hub of Bishnupur onto the 5G digital superhighway.

Airtel 5G Plus

Commenting on the 5G milestone in West Bengal, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 1.6 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 23 districts."

Focus on Customer Experience

Furthermore, Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, highlighted during the recent earnings call that Airtel has over 55 million unique 5G customers on its network. Airtel is deploying around 30,000 sites to extend coverage to around 60,000 villages across India.

The CEO also emphasised that Airtel is not in a race to claim the largest or fastest 5G rollout but rather aims to provide the best coverage and experience to its customers.

Airtel has rolled out 5G services to over 5,000 towns and 20,000 villages in India and is on track to cover the entire country by March 2024. Airtel is also expected to launch satellite services in India soon.