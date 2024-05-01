Claro Launches 5G Technology Trial in Costa Rica

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Claro introduces 5G trial service in Costa Rica, offering faster browsing speeds and improved connectivity for users with compatible phones.

Highlights

  • Initial deployment includes San Jose, Bijagua de Upala, and various venues across Costa Rica.
  • Claro leverages its experience from deploying 5G services in other countries.
  • Users can register their interest in experiencing the 5G trial through Claro's website.

Follow Us

Claro Costa Rica Launches Trial 5G Service
Claro (America Movil) has announced the launch of a 5G trial service in Costa Rica in several localities for customers with compatible phones. Claro Costa Rica said its 5G technology promises browsing speeds up to 10 times faster than current rates, reaching up to 1.7 Gbps, with lower latency and seamless connectivity for multiple devices, enabling users to experience improved browsing speeds. Claro is the third operator to launch 5G in Costa Rica.

Also Read: Claro Colombia Reports 1 Million Customers Already Using 5G




5G Deployment in Costa Rica

The company noted that the deployment of 5G technology will be carried out gradually in the different provinces of Costa Rica. According to the operator's website, 5G is currently available in San Jose and Bijagua de Upala, as well as venues such as Limon baseball stadium, Mall Internacional, Instituto Tecnologico, Central Park, Metro Park, City Mall, among others, according to the website.

"For Claro, it is very important to be able to continue offering users the fastest internet in Costa Rica, and this time we do it hand in hand with 5G technology so that all people can experience the true speed network. The experience we have had in other countries has allowed us to have the necessary tools to provide excellent navigation service for our clients," said Claro Costa Rica.

Also Read: Claro Colombia Brings 4G Connectivity to Indigenous Reserve El Remanso

Leveraging Global Experience

Claro Costa Rica's parent company, America Movil, has launched 5G in Austria, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Guatemala. This makes Costa Rica the second country in the region with 5G technology supported by Claro, the company said.

Experience 5G Trial

Claro Costa Rica invites its users to experience the 5G network trial firsthand. Users can register their interest through an online forum on the company's website.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

And there are wifi 7 router on amazon lol

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Shivraj Roy :

wifi is western culture hence ban wifi -these ppl probably

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

d5aqoep :

If BJP govt wants to move forward with fast broadband penetration and follow Industry standards by de-licensing 6Ghz for Wifi7…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Wi-Fi 6E came before COVID ( 5+ years ago ). World moved on to Wi-Fi 7 last year. & Here…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Tejas was another company on blink of bankruptcy and Tata's bad investment by acquiring it, revived by 4G deal with…

Tejas Networks Wants to Do More Business Beyond BSNL: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments