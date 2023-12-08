Claro Colombia Brings 4G Connectivity to Indigenous Reserve El Remanso



Claro Colombia (America Movil) has successfully connected the indigenous reserve of El Remanso, located 65 km by river from Puerto Inirida, to 4G mobile Internet for the first time. Serving over 460 inhabitants, Claro states that this initiative underscores its commitment to bridging the digital divide in remote areas of Colombia.

Digital Connectivity Milestone

Commenting on the development, Claro Colombia said, "With this locality, Claro completes 717 areas connecting to the Internet for the first time, benefiting over 390,000 Colombians. We remain committed to the country's development and the government's goal of achieving 85 percent access to broadband Internet by 2026."

According to the official statement, in addition to enhancing connectivity, Claro has extended its support to education in the region. The educational institution Jose Celestino Moreno El Remanso has been integrated into Claro's Escuelas Conectadas por Colombia initiative.

Expanding Impact Nationwide

Approximately 80 students will now have the opportunity to strengthen their educational processes through enhanced connectivity and resources. With this addition, 200 schools are now part of the initiative, impacting about 300,000 students across the country, according to Claro Colombia.

The connection of El Remanso marks a significant step forward in closing the digital gap in Colombia. As Claro continues its expansion efforts, more communities will be able to experience the benefits of internet access and improve their quality of life.