Claro and Nokia Deploy Private 4.9G Network in Colombian Port

Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahia in Cartagena, Colombia, is set to become a smart port 4.0 after Nokia and Claro Colombia announced the deployment of an industrial-grade private 4.9G wireless network and edge computing solution.

The companies will use the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), which includes the Nokia MX Industrial Edge, to meet the mission-critical wireless connectivity and on-premises OT data processing needs of the port terminal, which handles various types of cargo and provides logistics and offshore exploration services.

Nokia and Claro Colombia Collaboration

According to the statement, The new private wireless 4.9G network, powered by Claro Colombia, will provide high bandwidth and low latency, improving network predictability in piers and yards. It will connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment, vehicles and cargo and enable tracking up to 20,000 vehicles at peak capacity. Nokia DAC will also provide connectivity between Terminal Operation Systems (TOS) and personnel and between cranes in docks and yards to optimise operations.

Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahia Maritime Terminal

Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahia, in the Bay of Cartagena, is Colombia's most modern multipurpose maritime terminal, handling various types of cargo, mainly general cargo and hydrocarbons, being the largest private hydrocarbon terminal in Colombia. Puerto Bahia is the Ro-Ro cargo leader in the country, handling 95% of the Caribbean coast market and more than 50% of the Colombian market.

Deploying Mission-Critical Networks

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 2,600 leading enterprise customers globally in the transportation, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, web-scale and public sector segments. It has also extended its expertise to over 595 private wireless customers worldwide.

With this project, Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahia confirms its leadership in digitalising port operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.