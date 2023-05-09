Bharti Airtel Announces 2 Million Unique 5G Subscribers in Mumbai

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, announced that 2 million unique customers have latched on to its 5G Network in Mumbai so far. Bharti Airtel was the first to roll out 5G in the country, and Mumbai was among the first eight cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.

Expanding 5G Reach Across 3000 Cities and Towns

Airtel's 5G service is now available in over 3000 cities and towns across the country. Bharti Airtel first announced 10 million unique users on its 5G Network in February, and in March, the telco announced that it had surpassed 1 million unique customers in Mumbai. Airtel is the only telco which is openly announcing the number of unique 5G subscribers on 5G Networks.

Mumbai Achieves Complete 5G Coverage, a First in India

Airtel says this remarkable growth has occurred in just seven months of launching the 5G Service. Mumbai, the financial and entertainment capital of India, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first city in the country to achieve 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas. This milestone ensures that Mumbai, along with key areas such as Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, and Mira Bhayandar, is fully equipped with high-speed 5G connectivity throughout every corner of the city.

Airtel 5G Plus Network Empowering Mumbai

Airtel 5G Plus has expanded its coverage across Mumbai, providing seamless and ultrafast connectivity at major business hubs, transportation hubs, tourist locations, residential communities, and educational campuses.

Businesses located in key areas like BKC, Nariman Point, and Lower Parel can now leverage the power of Airtel's 5G network for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Commuters travelling through Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Mumbai Metro line, Mumbai Monorail, and railway stations across Western, Central, and Harbour lines can experience uninterrupted network connectivity.

Moreover, visitors to popular tourist spots, including the Gateway of India, Colaba Causeway, Marine Drive, Bandra-Worli Sea-link, and Juhu Beach, can enjoy super-fast 5G speeds.

Airtel has also extended its 5G coverage to residential communities and prestigious educational institutions such as the University of Mumbai, IIT Mumbai, and TISS, ensuring a connected and future-ready environment.

Airtel 5G Experience Zones in Mumbai

Airtel has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country. As a result, customers can walk into any of its 70 stores in Mumbai to experience ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel says it is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with its 5G service by September 2023.