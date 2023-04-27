Airtel 5G Goes Live In 3000 Indian Cities and Towns, Bringing Next-Gen Connectivity to Millions

Bharti Airtel, the leading Indian telecommunications service provider, has announced that its 5G service is now available to customers in 3,000 cities and towns across India. From north to south, east to west, customers across the country can now experience the power of Airtel's 5G Plus service, which is set to revolutionize industries such as education, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Also Read: Strengthening Partnership: Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal Discuss Collaboration in Indian and African Markets

Airtel 5G Plus

According to the statement by Bharti Airtel, from Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to the Union territory of Daman and Diu, all the key urban and rural parts of the country have unlimited access to Airtel 5G Plus service.

Unlimited 5G Data

To encourage customers to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network, the company has launched unlimited 5G data for its customers. With this move, Airtel has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans, enabling customers to enjoy ultrafast, reliable, and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion.

Also Read: Airtel Emerged as a Strong Institution, Says Sunil Mittal: Report

Airtel 5G Coverage

Bharti Airtel says it will cover every town and key rural areas in India by September 2023. Airtel says it will continue to add 30-40 cities/towns every single day. The telco says it is witnessing a rapidly adoption of 5G amongst customers in urban and rural India.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Ladakh

The launch of Airtel's 5G Plus service is a significant milestone in the company's efforts to bridge the digital divide in India, and it is expected to bring about a new era of digital connectivity, creating new business models and driving innovation in various industries.