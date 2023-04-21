Strengthening Partnership: Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal Discuss Collaboration in Indian and African Markets

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, had a long-standing relationship with Sunil Bharti Mittal, the chairman of Bharti Airtel. They had worked together for years, and today, they met again to discuss their partnership. Tim Cook came to India to launch Apple's first Retail Store in the country.

Apple's First Store in India

Apple opened its first store in Mumbai, Apple BKC, on Tuesday, April 18. Just two days later, on Thursday, April 20, the company opened its second store, Apple Saket, in Delhi.

Tim Cook also met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on April 19. In response to a tweet by Apple's CEO Tim Cook, the Prime Minister: "An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India."

Apple and Airtel Share Sustainability and Digital Views

Bharti Airtel's 5G is Kinder to the Environment

As of today, Bharti Airtel's 5G is available in over 500 cities with the latest announcement of 5G in Ladakh. Airtel 5G Plus is also kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution. As a result, Airtel 5G Plus uses less energy, allowing for increased efficiency and lower operational costs, making it more eco-friendly.

Nxtra by Airtel is also driving efforts to go green on its Data Center Operations and is the first data center company in India to install Fuel Cell Technology to provide clean energy. This will reduce carbon emissions at its data centers while unlocking cost and sustainability benefits.

Apple Sustainability Efforts

Apple has announced an expansion of its Restore Fund, which aims to support nature-based carbon removal projects. As part of the expansion, Apple will invest up to an additional USD 200 million, managed by Climate Asset Management.

Apple also accelerates the use of Recycled Materials

Apple has made significant progress towards its goal of using only recycled and renewable materials in its products. By 2025, all Apple-designed printed circuit boards will have 100% recycled gold plating and tin soldering, and all Apple-designed batteries will be made with 100% recycled cobalt.

Hour Long Meeting

Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour long meeting this morning. While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market.

Airtel Africa Operations and Apple Device Support

Airtel Africa's Nigerian subsidiary has purchased 4G and 5G Spectrum from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Airtel Nigeria, purchased the spectrum in the bands 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz for both 4G and 5G. Airtel Nigeria is Airtel Africa's largest market.

iSIM Technology in Africa

Airtel Africa to Rollout Nokia iSIM technology in several African countries over the Next Year. Nokia and Airtel have already worked together on deploying iSIM Secure Connect in Nigeria, which will be expanded to other markets.

Airtel Nigeria enables VoLTE Support on Apple Devices

Just few days back Airtel Nigeria has announced the launch of its Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) service on Apple iPhone 8 and above devices. The move is aimed at enhancing the voice-calling experience of Airtel customers across the country.

They reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in Indian and African markets, bringing the latest technology to customers and driving innovation.