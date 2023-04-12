Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Ladakh

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications services providers, just announced the launch of its Airtel 5G Plus services in the Union Territory of Ladakh. This announcement marks the region located in the Himalayas known for its stark landscapes and unique culture enabled with ultra high speed 5G services of Bharti Airtel.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 499 Platinum Plan Detailed for Mobility and Entertainment Needs

Airtel 5G Plus in Ladakh

With this launch, the districts of Leh and Kargil get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services with speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. Airtel brings 5G connectivity to people in Ladakh in line with its commitment to bridging the digital divide. Now, not only Airtel customers in the region can benefit from 5G connectivity, but also tourists who flock to the region to see the scenic landscapes can enjoy the 5G connectivity and stay connected with high-speed internet services.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Now Live In Over 500 Cities: Check Complete List

Ladakh

Ladakh is a popular tourist destination and is known for its adventure activities like trekking, mountaineering and river rafting. The region also hosts many cultural festivals throughout the year, including the famous Hemis Festival.

Airtel Advantage

Airtel promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience and be kinder to the environment with Airtel 5G Plus. Moreover, customers don't need to change their SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G-enabled. In addition, Airtel customers will be able to enjoy Unlimited 5G data to experience the power of Airtel 5G Plus Network as the telco launched an Unlimited 5G Data offer recently.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Port Blair

Recent 5G Plus Launch in Port Blair

Airtel's most recent 5G launch was in Port Blair, making the telco the first and only service provider to launch 5G services in the Union territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Airtel plans to introduce its 5G Plus services to customers gradually as it completes its network rollout. Airtel intends to expand its network and offer its services to all cities in the Union Territory over time. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 500 cities across India.