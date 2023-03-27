Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Port Blair

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, just announced the launch of ultra-fast 5G services in Port Blair. Bharti Airtel is the first and only telco to launch 5G services in the Union territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This marks the most famous tourist destination enabled with ultra high-speed 5G services of Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus in Port Blair

Airtel customers can enjoy high-speed data connectivity with the launch of 5G services. Airtel customers in Port Blair will now be able to enjoy unlimited 5G data to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus Network. Airtel recently announced an unlimited 5G data offer for all Airtel postpaid and prepaid customers with unlimited plans above Rs 239 and above.

Port Blair

Port Blair is the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a group of islands located in the Bay of Bengal, east of the Indian mainland. The city is known for its scenic beauty, rich history, and diverse culture. Port Blair also offers a range of water sports and activities, including snorkelling, scuba diving, and swimming. The city is surrounded by beautiful beaches, including Corbyn's Cove, which is popular for its white sand and clear waters.

Airtel 5G Plus

With the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in Port Blair, the total number of cities covered by the 5G Network reaches 503. In its most recent and largest 5G rollout announcement, Airtel has added 235 new cities to its 5G Network cities list. In addition, Airtel has recently launched three postpaid plans, viz. Airtel Rs 599 Platinum Plan, Airtel Black Rs 799 and Airtel Black Rs 998.

Airtel said it has already covered over 500 cities and is adding 30 to 40 cities every single day. By September of 2023, the telco expects to expand its 5G footprint to all of urban India.