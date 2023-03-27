Airtel Black Rs 998 Plan Launched: Check Benefits

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, has recently launched two new postpaid plans, Airtel 599 Platinum Plan and Airtel Black 799. Now, the new Airtel Black Rs 998 postpaid plan now joins the company's Black offerings. Airtel Black 998 plan comes bundled with two postpaid connections and one Xstream Fiber Broadband connection. Airtel offers Airtel Black Plans to bundle Postpaid Mobile, Direct To Home (DTH), and Fiber broadband services under one plan, included with premium services and benefits. Let's now look at the benefits of this newly launched Airtel Black 998 Plan.

Also Read: Airtel Black Rs 799 Plan Launched: Check Complete Benefits

Airtel Black 998 Plan

Airtel Black 998 Plan comes with three connections in total, including two postpaid and an Xstream Fiber Connection. Airtel customers can customise the Black plans with services of their choice, but the base offering of the Airtel 998 Plan comes bundled with postpaid and Xstream fiber benefits. The two Airtel postpaid connections, i.e. 1 Regular connection and 1 Free Add-on connection, can enjoy 105GB of data, along with 200GB data rollover, Unlimited Voice usage and 100 SMS per day benefits. Other benefits are similar to the Airtel postpaid offerings, which include Wynk Music, Hello Tunes, Xstream Mobile Pack etc.

Airtel Xstream Connection

Airtel Black 998 Plan comes bundled with an Xstream fiber connection, including Fiber and Landline service. As a result, Airtel Black customers on the 998 plan can enjoy Unlimited Data with speeds up to 40 Mbps on the broadband connection and Unlimited Calls on Landline.

Airtel Black Priority Services

Airtel Black 998 Plan customers can enjoy Black services, including One Bill and One Call Center, Dedicated Relationship Team, Priority Resolution, Call pick-up in 60 seconds, Free Service Visits, Buy Now and Pay later on Airtel shop privileges along with the regular benefits of Bharti Airtel Postpaid connection.

Entertainment and OTT Apps

Airtel Black 998 plan comes bundled with Entertainment offerings, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream App services.

Also Read: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Offer for Its 5G Customers

Free Installation

With Airtel Black, customers can Combine - Mobile, DTH, Fiber (Broadband + Landline) - any two or more services in one plan. Customers can create a plan of choice by combining any new service with an existing service and enjoy the first 30 days free. There are also other benefits, such as Free installation and Rs 100 per month off on postpaid bills for a year. For free installation benefits, the customer must pay in advance as per the chosen plan, which will be adjusted in the upcoming bills.

Airtel Advantage

Airtel Black Customers can enjoy VoLTE and VoWiFi services and have a seamless experience with their mobile connection. Also, in areas of 5G availability, customers can use the Unlimited 5G Data offer. Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 500 cities with the most recent largest ever 5G Launch in 235 cities. Airtel is bolstering its 5G Network by shifting its capital investments towards 5G from 4G and is on its journey to make 5G services available in over 4000 towns by June.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Now Live In Over 500 Cities: Check Complete List

Conclusion

With Airtel Black 998 Plan, Airtel customers get 2 Postpaid connections and 1 Xstream Fiber Connection. In addition, Airtel recently launched Rs 599 Platinum Postpaid plan with two postpaid connections, followed by Airtel Black 799 Plan with 2 mobile and DTH connections. With the benefits of the Airtel 599 Platinum Plan included in Airtel Black 998 base offering, customers can also enjoy an Airtel Xstream fiber connection with unlimited data, and landline voice calls at an effective Rs 399 per month. In addition, Airtel customers can add more connections or services to the base offering of Airtel Black 998 and make it more attractive to suit their usage.