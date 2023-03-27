BSNL to Install Daily 300 4G, 5G Towers From Sept: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company, offers 2G, 3G and 4G Services. BSNL 4G Services are not available in a full-scale manner or service availability, however, BSNL 4G is available on a limited scale in circles. BSNL 4G tender is also in the final stages for 1 Lakh towers across the country. Various states and municipalities are also supporting BSNL 4G with approvals and land spaces for tower installations for the connectivity benefits that reach people in remote areas.

Every Village of Jammu and Kashmir to get Fibre

Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the government aims to connect every village in Jammu and Kashmir with connectivity. Vaishnaw also said every village of Jammu and Kashmir would get optical fibre. Specifically, in Ladakh, the government have sanctioned close to 500 new mobile towers to enable world-class connectivity of 4G and 5G, according to a report by ET Telecom.

BSNL 4G and 5G

Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the technology stack for BSNL's 4G and 5G has been created indigenously, making India one of only five countries worldwide to have accomplished the development of end-to-end telecommunications technology.

"We will test the technology at 200 sites for four months, and after September, daily 300 BSNL towers will be installed across the country. After 12 to 16 months, BSNL will give you the best 4G and 5G services," said Vaishaw.

As of now, BSNL 4G services are only available in limited locations, and it is expected that coverage on the 4G network will go wider with these developments. BSNL 2G/3G Data packs can be used for 4G as well. Hence, if you are in a BSNL 4G Network Zone, BSNL has some amazing unlimited 2G/3G Data packs, which can be used on 4G.

People in Jammu and Kashmir can experience 5G services already. In January 2020, Airtel became the first operator to launch 4G in 26 villages in upper Ladakh and in February 2023 as well, Airtel was the first operator to launch 5G services in the beautiful valley, connecting the hard-to-reach terrains with ultra-high-speed connectivity. Now, with the process of the BSNL 4G rollout speeding up, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have more options for connectivity and experience extended coverage.