BSNL 4G Tender for 1 Lakh Sites in Final Stage: Vaishnaw

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, is providing 4G Services on a limited scale. For BSNL 4G Services, the telco is directed to deploy the Indian core for 4G, for which BSNL floated a tender for 1 Lakh 4G Sites in October 2022. The evaluation of the BSNL 4G Bid is completed and is under submission for approval of the Group of Ministers (GoM), according to a statement by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament on Wednesday.

Also Read: BSNL Prepaid Most Affordable 65 Days Pack Detailed

BSNL 4G Services

According to the statement, BSNL will start its 4G services within 18-24 Months after placing Purchase Order (PO), and this 4G Network is upgradeable to 5G.

In a written reply to Parliament on Wednesday, Shri Ashwini Vaishaw said, "In line with Atmanirbhar initiative of the Government, BSNL was directed to deploy Indian core for 4G on the recommendations of Empowered Technology Group (ETG). Accordingly, BSNL floated tender on October 22, 2022, for 1 lakh 4G sites. The bid was opened on October 23, 2022. The evaluation of the bid has been concluded and is under submission for approval of Group of Ministers (GoM). 4G services will be started all over India including Maharashtra and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, within 18-24 months after placing the Purchase Order."

Also Read: BSNL Reduces Data Benefit on Its Popular Night Unlimited Prepaid Plan

BSNL 5G Services

BSNL 5G Services will be started after the rollout of BSNL 4G Services. The Government has already reserved spectrum in 600 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz (mmWave) bands for BSNL for providing 5G Services.

Also Read: BSNL Offers This Best One Year Data Pack for Prepaid Users

Support from Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF)

Department of Telecommunications has taken up projects with support from this fund for 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across the country. Further, Union Cabinet, on July 27, approved an USOF funded project for saturation of 4G Movile services across uncovered villages. The project will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas across the country.