BSNL Offers This Best One Year Data Pack for Prepaid Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, has been revising its prepaid plans in recent days. But it is that BSNL offers a wide range of plans for every user and any use case. Moreover, BSNL is progressing towards launching 4G with the TCS-led consortium. However, if you are unaware, BSNL 4G has already been live in a few places, and if you are enjoying 4G, that means you can enjoy the benefits of some of the best BSNL Data packs. If 3G speeds are good at your location then you got some best data packs from BSNL. BSNL has an excellent plan for users looking for a long term data-only plan. We are talking about BSNL's Rs 1515 Prepaid Plan. Let's look at the plan's benefits in this story.

BSNL Rs 1515 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 1515 Prepaid plan offers users with a high-speed data benefit of 2 GB per day with a validity of 365 days. After high-speed data usage, BSNL customers can enjoy unlimited data at reduced speeds of 40 Kbps. So, even if you consume all the high-speed data, you will still have data for instant messaging or emails. If we look at the plan's benefits, BSNL Rs 1515 plan technically offers Unlimited Data, but if we consider high-speed data, it is 730 GB for an entire year, bringing the per GB price to around Rs 2. Also, any unused validity will be accumulated if the customer recharges for the second time with the plan.

If you are a user looking for data only pack from BSNL, then this plan can be of value for the entire year. The plan discussed above is available in most of the telecom circles. However, some plans may be circle specific, which can be checked on the BSNL App or website.

BSNL MTNL Merger

The government is progressing towards merging MTNL with BSNL to make a single state-owned telco. However, per recent reports, employee unions of BSNL have raised some objections and asked the government to clear legacy issues before proceeding with the merger.