Etisalat by e& Opts IBM Software for ESG Strategy

Etisalat by e& on Thursday announced that it will use IBM sustainability software to support the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. Etisalat by e& aims to define clear ESG goals and a roadmap to monitor, benchmark and enhance its economic, environmental and social performance.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Launches 5G SA in UAE

Etisalat by e& to Leverage Suite of IBM Software

Etisalat by e& aims to set a sustainability foundation and define a path to achieve ESG goals using technology, along with IBM software, including the IBM Tririga Application suite for real estate and IBM Maximo Application Suite for asset management. Furthermore, to achieve increased efficiency of Data Center and Cloud environments and for Scaling workloads dynamically, Etisalat by e& will leverage IBM Turbonomic and IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps.

Committed to ESG Objectives

According to the statement, Etisalat by e& is strongly committed to its ESG objectives and has made considerable strides in attaining its sustainability targets. During COP27 in 2022, the company pledged to reach net zero emissions from its operations by 2030 and play an active role in the worldwide fight against climate change. Etisalat is prioritizing crucial initiatives such as enhancing energy efficiency and sourcing renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint.

Also Read: Ericsson and Etisalat by e& Demonstrate 2.1 Gbps 5G Uplink Speed

In November 2022, etisalat by e& became the first UAE private sector entity to join the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA).

IBM's software can play an important role in supporting etisalat by e&'s efforts to transform its operational and environmental data into insights their stakeholders can understand. This move by Etisalat by e& is a foundational step to help make sustainability initiatives effective and scalable, said the company in a statement.