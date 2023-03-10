Azercell 4G Network Now Covers 88.9% Of Population

Azercell, the largest mobile network operator in Azerbaijan, has released its annual report for 2022. With more than 5 million subscribers and a 48.2% market share, Azercell maintained its leading position in the Azerbaijan telecom market. As one of the largest taxpayers in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, Azercell paid AZN 169.3 million in taxes in 2022 and invested USD 88.5 million in telecom in 2022.

Network Expansion of Azercell

Azercell said it launched a large-scale Network expansion and modernization of the network project in 2022, bringing the total number of LTE base stations to 3124. The network improvements resulted in a 40% growth in data usage volume. According to the report, Azercell's 4G Network has increased to 88.87% of the population. At the same time, the geographical coverage reached 80.20%, which is 6% more than in 2021. The overall geographic coverage of the Azercell Network stands at 94.60%, while the population coverage across the country is 98.40%.

Return to Karabakh

Azercell, the first telco to build the mobile infrastructure in the liberated territories, continued its return to Karabakh by launching about 100 radio base stations with 2G/3G/4G Network, enabling it to provide mobile connectivity in the districts of Shusha, Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Lachin, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut, Sugovushan, as well as in numerous villages and surrounding areas of Khojavend region.

Green Energy

As part of this large-scale project, Azercell switched to "Green Energy", equipping the base stations in Gubadli and Jabrayil with solar panels. Contributing to infrastructure development in the lands freed from occupation, Azercell opened its Exclusive office in Shusha and the first official sales and service point in the village of Agali in Zangilan in 2022.

Azercell 5G Network

With a focus on its strategic objective of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", Azercell launched the 5G Network in Baku in test mode. Azercell said its 5G Network will continue to expand across the country to provide higher download speeds up to 1 Gbps, ultra-low latency, higher reliability, higher network capacity and superior user experience.