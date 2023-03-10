Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Launches Black Sea PoP

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, the international wholesale division of Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company, has announced the launch of a new Point of Presence (PoP) within its extensive high-capacity Lambda Connect network at Balchik, Bulgaria. This new PoP location extends the telco's DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) connectivity architecture in Europe and the Balkans. It also creates a gateway to the shortest route connecting Europe to Asia.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Updates From MWC23

Strategic Location of the PoP

Due to the increasing transport traffic between Asia and Europe, this new Point of Presence (PoP) location is highly strategic. It provides additional capacities with reliable, high quality and fast connectivity. Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier stated, "Customers can utilize network capacities up to 100 Gbps and benefit from superior latency based on Ciena's industry-leading WaveLogic technology."

The Balchik landing station helps answer the growing demand for traffic in countries such as Kazakhstan, China, India, or Saudi Arabia, shared Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier in its statement. Furthermore, this development on the carrier's homogeneous Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network offers cost efficiency and end-to-end management.

Also Read: Ciena Announces 1.6 Tbps Coherent Optic Solution

Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Technology

In February, Ciena announced WaveLogic 6, the company's next-generation coherent optical technology designed for high-capacity transport and data paths supporting up to 1.6 Tbps single carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments, maximizes network coverage for 800G connectivity.

Global IoT connectivity

In related news, Intelsat announced that Deutsche Telekom intends to integrate Intelsat FlexEnterprise into its cloud-based IoT offering. For Global IoT connectivity, Deutsche Telekom is working with more than 600 roaming partners around the world and two initial providers of satellite services. Initial partners are Intelsat for broadband applications and Skylo for narrowband devices (NB-IoT) via satellite.