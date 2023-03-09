Deutsche Telekom 5G Coverage Reaches 95% of Population

German carrier Deutsche Telekom said its 5G network already reaches 95% of the country's population. Telekon has revealed that it expanded the capacity and coverage of its mobile network at 1,327 locations nationwide in the last seven weeks. The German telco has rolled out 320 new sites using 4G LTE and 5G frequencies and increased capacity at 1,007 existing 4G LTE and 5G Network sites.

Telekom 5G Network Now Reaches 95% of the German Population

In an update shared by the telco, the company said that 5G services now cover 95% of the population. More than 80,000 antennas are transmitting 5G, of which around 8,200 antennas are transmitting in the C-Band (3.7 GHz). Deutsche Telekom aims to increase the 5G coverage to 99% of the population by 2025. In December 2022, the telco announced that its 5G is available to 94% of people in Germany.

After the 3.6 GHz band and 700 MHz band in June 2022, Deutsche Telekom also deployed the 5G Standalone in the 2.1 GHz frequency band. In addition, TV broadcaster RTL already uses the Network Slicing Capability of the 5G Standalone Network for live video productions.

Deutsche Telekom 4G Network Reaches 99% in all Federal States

Deutsche Telekom is also expanding its 4G LTE Network as the telco said it now covers 99% of the population in every single federal state with 4G LTE. Telekom has already reached the mark of 99 per cent population coverage with LTE for federal territory. From Saarland to Saxony, from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, at least 99 per cent of people are covered with LTE, and the company has put more than 5,000 new locations since the 2019 spectrum auction to achieve this result.

Deutsche Telekom says 99.6% of the population has LTE available with at least 100 Mbps. Telekom also noted that since the frequency allocation, it had closed almost 1500 white spots, which was made possible by the reallocation of the 900 MHz band to LTE last year. The telco is actively looking for new locations to cover underserved areas and is welcoming participation from all parties in this aspect.

Deutsche Telekom Brand

In other related news, Deutsche Telekom once again occupies a top position among World's leading German brands. The BrandZ study "Top 50 Most Valuable German Brands" ranks the company as the most valuable German brand for the first time. According to the study, the current brand value is USD 67.2 billion, and this puts Telekom well ahead of SAP (47.1), Mercedes-Benz (24.6), BMW (22.4) and Siemens (21.1).