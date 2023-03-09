Apple Foxconn Plant in Karnataka to Catalyse Electronics Manufacturing and Tech Ecosystem: MoS IT

The recently announced 300-acre Apple-Foxconn plant in Karnataka is set to catalyse the electronics manufacturing and Deep Tech ecosystem in the state and reflects the progress, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, speaking at the Deep Tech Summit - Transformation Through Indigenous Innovation, organised by MeitY - NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) - IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Bengaluru today.

He said, After Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Government took over, the opportunities in the digital economy space have rapidly expanded and cover areas such as internet consumer tech, AI, data plus economy, electronics, space, automobiles, and space. Segments of the economy that were slightly digitised are now racing forward with each building a future on intersection of digitisation and Deep Tech.

The Minister highlighted the skilling efforts of the Government and the Union Budget allocation of Rs 8,000 core for the same. He added, "The talent inputs that are required to be an enabler for the expansion of the digital economy have been put in place. In Karnataka alone, 18- 20 lakh youth will be skilled for both blue-collar as well high tech, industry-relevant and future-ready jobs over the next three years."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar referred to the 300-acre plant being set up by Foxconn, one of the suppliers of Apple, just outside Bengaluru in that context. He mentioned that it shall open new opportunities for the youth and catalyse the electronics manufacturing and Deep Tech ecosystem.

The development comes after Electronics Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Technology Group's (Foxconn) Chairman, Young Liu, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of Foxconn's plans to expand its electronics manufacturing capacity in India. This was their second meeting after June 2022.