Deutsche Telekom Updates From MWC23

Deutsche Telekom is one of the leading integrated telecommunications companies in the world, serving around 245 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed-network lines and 21 million broadband lines. With the motto "Giving technology a heartbeat," the telco showcased and announced developments in Networks and digital applications at MWC23 Barcelona. Let's now quickly have an overview of the same.

1. Deutsche Telekom Announced its Partners for First Commercial Deployment of O-RAN

Deutsche Telekom will partner with Nokia Fujitsu and Mavenir for the first commercial deployment phase across the European footprint. Nokia and Fujitsu have been chosen as partners for an initial commercial Open RAN introduction in Germany from 2023 onwards, with customers in the Neubrandenburg area set to receive 2G, 4G and 5G services from the deployment in the 'brownfield' network environment of Telekom Deutschland. In addition, Mavenir has been chosen as a partner for an initial multi-vendor deployment in DT's European footprint starting in 2023.

Why does it matter?

Traditional radio access networks are deployed as integrated solutions from one vendor. Open RAN enables interoperability so operators can introduce network components from different vendors. For example, the sites at Neubrandenburg are built on a multi-vendor open RAN architecture with open fronthaul support and equipment from Nokia and Fujitsu. For further deployments in the European footprint, Mavenir will provide the Cloud-Native baseband software for the 4G and 5G distributed units (O-DU) and central units (O-CU), including for the open fronthaul based mMIMO radio units. Other partners will be announced in due course.

2. Introduces Network APIs and Joint Developer Platform

Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile have developed a platform with joint Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) called T-DevEdge, to make it easy and simple for the global developer community to create solutions. These APIs will give developers a direct and simplified way to connectivity and other core network services on both sides of the Atlantic. As a first partner, Siemens Energy optimizes the user experience for remote maintenance using a Quality-on-Demand (QoD) API. In addition, the new network APIs are integrated into Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity for easy customer deployment.

3. European Space Agency (ESA) and Deutsche Telekom sign MoU for Hybird Networks

Satellites and airborne antenna platforms in the stratosphere will complement conventional networks in the future. DT achieves the first 5G connection worldwide from the stratosphere backhauled over Intelsat's satellite network. In the setup, the data transfer started with a standard 5G cell phone over a 20 MHz channel. In the airspace above Pula, Deutsche Telekom achieved data speeds of up to 200 Mbps in February 2023.

4. Deutsche Telekom collaborates with Microsoft for private 5G networks

Deutsche Telekom announced a collaboration with Microsoft for private 5G networks, known as 5G campus networks. The solution is built on Microsoft Azure private multi-access edge compute (MEC), which includes the new Azure Private 5G Core service deployed on Azure Stack Edge to provide customers with a private network that is reliable, secure and can operate across multiple sites.

5. Satellite Connectivity for IoT in Global Network of Networks

For Global IoT connectivity, Deutsche Telekom is working with more than 600 roaming partners around the world and two initial providers of satellite services. As a result, business customers can now connect to their IoT devices anywhere, even in the oceans or deserts.

Partners

Initial partners are Intelsat for broadband applications and Skylo for narrowband devices (NB-IoT) via satellite. In addition, with the new direct-to-device, 5G NTN technology standards (3GPP Rel. 17), certified NB-IoT-capable devices or modules would also be able to connect to the satellite network without the need for any extra hardware. This results in seamless and automatic switching between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

6. First 5G SA Roaming Connection Between Europe and Southeast Asia

For the first time, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier (GC), Sunrise of Switzerland and AIS Thailand have successfully set up an intercontinental 5G Standalone (SA) roaming connection between two networks in Europe and Southeast Asia. The partners completed the connection in a lab environment using live SIMs and devices and successfully roamed between Sunrise's and AIS Thailand's respective 5G SA networks.

7. 5G Campus Network for Delivery Drones

Deutsche Telekom is providing a 5G Campus Network for the "Drone4Parcel5G" research project in the South Westphalia region. The project aims to test the operations of autonomous delivery flights with 5G-connected parcel drones. Furthermore, the usage of drones for delivering industrial components and pharmaceuticals is planned according to a statement.

8. Tank & Rast Group Selects Deutsche Telekom as Digital Partner

Tank & Rast Group and Deutsche Telekom have expanded and extended their partnership. Through the expanded cooperation with Telekom, we are continuing on the path of digitalization of the Tank & Rast Group, says a statement from the company.

9. eSIM Transfer Made easy from Device to Device

Google, Deutsche Telekom and GSMA have developed standards for the industry - simple and secure eSIM transfer.

Deutsche Telekom (DT) has collaborated closely with Google's Android team and device manufacturers to ensure that its customers have a secure, dependable, and uninterrupted experience when using eSIM. As a result, DT has made it possible to easily activate eSIM on both WearOS smartwatches and Android mobile devices. DT is the first carrier globally to allow eSIM profiles to be transferred from one phone to another, according to GSMA TS.43 standards. This functionality enables customers to switch to their new Android device during setup without waiting for a physical SIM card or reaching out to carrier support. Owners of Google Pixel 7 devices will be the first to benefit from this experience on the DT network, which will be available later this year.

10. Deutsche Telekom Adds New Functionality for MagentaCLOUD

Deutsche Telekom is expanding the capabilities of its MagentaCLOUD Online storage service by introducing a web-based office suite, Nextcloud Office, powered by Collabora Online. This new feature enables users to modify Office files, such as text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, either individually or collaboratively in real time. The sharing of documents can be carried out securely through a link or email.

11. Computing Box - uCPE box

Deutsche Telekom offers a new product bundle with premium internet, uCPE box, and Intel On Demand to corporate customers with overseas operations.

Deutsche Telekom supplies company locations worldwide with premium internet. It combines highly flexible and scalable hardware (uCPE box with Intel On Demand) and an internet connection with guaranteed performance features. As a result, companies can always adapt performance to their business conditions.

12. Sustainability - Green Networks and Circular economy

Apart from aiming for climate neutrality for its own CO2 emissions by 2025, the Group has set a target to achieve complete climate neutrality throughout the entire value chain by 2040, latest. Aligning with the same, DT showcased environmentally friendly solutions for different application areas, privacy and safety solutions etc.

13. Router for Simplest operations

Deutsche Telekom plans to enhance the internet experience with a new router concept built on RDK (Reference Design Kit). By employing an in-house operating system, the functions are streamlined, making it feasible to operate the router via app without any prior expertise.