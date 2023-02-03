Deutsche Telekom Launches Hybrid 5G Solution

Deutsche Telekom, the German multinational telecommunications company, has announced Hybrid 5G solution. With Hybrid 5G, Deutsche Telekom is bringing connectivity of the fixed and mobile networks (5G, LTE) together to provide a seamless, reliable internet experience. This kind of mobile backup to the fixed Network is not new and has already been offered in some markets.

Hybrid 5G Add-on

Available from February 01, 2023, customers can select the MagentaZuhause Hybrid rate plan or Hybrid 5G add-on option to benefit from speeds of up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps via the mobile Network. This mobile connectivity solution is an addition to the existing fixed Network, and to enjoy high speeds on the Mobile backup solution, customers need to be in 5G coverage. In addition, customers with LTE coverage can also benefit from this solution with LTE speeds.

Hybrid 5G: Fixed Network + Mobile Connectivity Combined

The Speedport Smart 4 Wi-Fi router automatically switches to 5G if it allows for higher speeds than the fixed network line. This means when the fixed network line has some speed issues, or the 5G Network provides higher data speeds, the Speedport Smart 4 Wi-Fi router automatically switches to that Network.

For example, when the entire family in the home is simultaneously using the internet, which consumes huge amounts of data, the Hybrid 5G offers great speeds in those times. Moreover, with the power of two networks (fixed and Mobile), Deutsche Telekom says Internet outages are nearly impossible. If there are issues with the fixed-network line, users will automatically continue surfing or calling via the 5G or LTE Network.

5G Connectivity for Home Usage

Customers will need a Speedport Smart 4 router and a 5G receiver to enjoy the advantages of Hybrid 5G. The weatherproof 5G receiver will be installed outside the building, best placed to receive signals. The 5G receiver is connected to the router using a cable. The Speedport Smart 4 will automatically set itself up in the customer's Deutsche Telekom fixed network.

Charges

The Speedport Smart 4 router is available for 6.95 euros a month or a one-time fee of 189.99 euros.

The 5G receiver is available for 7.95 euros per month or a one-time fee of 359.99 euros.

Those without a router can get the Speedport Smart 4 and 5G receiver bundle at a monthly rental of 12.95 euros or 529.99 euros to buy for a one-time fee.

Hybrid 5G option

For customers with low bandwidth (MagentaZuhause XS and S with a maximum of 16 Mbps), the Hybrid 5G add-on option is free for Deutsche Telekom users. For customers on other MagentaZuhause rate plans, the service is chargeable. Customers have a discounted 24 months option as well.