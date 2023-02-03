iPhone 14 Available at a Discount of Rs 11,401 Right Now

Apple's iPhone 14 is currently available for a discount of Rs 11,401 on Flipkart. For the unaware, the iPhone is retailing for a price of Rs 72,499 for the 128GB variant on Flipkart. This means a discount of Rs 7,401. Then on top of this, if you have an HDFC Bank card, you can get a discount of Rs 4000 extra. This would give you a total discount of Rs 11,401 and bring the price down to Rs 68,499. It is a pretty good price to pay for the iPhone 14 128GB, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 128GB costs around Rs 74,999.

iPhone 14: Is the Device Worth it?

While it is not much different than the iPhone 13, it has some differences that can make it a decent buy. First of all, you will get one more OS update with the iPhone 14 than with the iPhone 13. Then, you will get support for Action Mode in video recording, which is also only exclusive to the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 devices also have support for crash detection and satellite connectivity, which the other iPhones do not.

In case you don't have an HDFC Bank card, you can also use the Flipkart Axis Bank card to get 5% cashback on the purchase. This would again give you additional monetary benefit.

The iPhone 14 is also available in the 256GB and 512GB memory variants. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 82,499, and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,02,499. The HDFC Bank card offer of Rs 4000 discount is available on all the variants. Flipkart is also allowing users to exchange their old devices against the new iPhone 14. The maximum discount you can get is of up to Rs 23,000 on exchange in Flipkart for the iPhone 14.

Users can also get the iPhone 14 from Flipkart on EMI. No-cost EMI is only available with an HDFC Bank card.