Vodafone Idea Gets Green Flag to Convert Interest Dues to Equity for Govt

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

It is unlikely that Vodafone Idea would take a long time to go ahead with this. The telco is in desperate need of funding, and it won't happen until the interest dues are converted to a take for the government. The Indian government would soon be the largest stakeholder in Vodafone Idea.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, can finally go ahead with converting the interest dues into equity for the government.
  • This is a big development for the telco.
  • In a listing at the stock exchanges, the telco said that it has received the go-ahead from the Ministry of Communications (MoC) to convert the interest dues.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, can finally go ahead with converting the interest dues into equity for the government. This is a big development for the telco. In a listing at the stock exchanges, the telco said that it has received the go-ahead from the Ministry of Communications (MoC) to convert the interest dues related to the deferred amount from the spectrum auction instalments and AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues.

Read More - DTH Bills to Go Up in a Few Weeks in India

The telco said that the total amount to be converted into equity shares is " Rs. 16133,18,48,990. The Company has been directed to issue 1613,31,84,899 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 10 each."

It is unlikely that Vodafone Idea would take a long time to go ahead with this. The telco is in desperate need of funding, and it won't happen until the interest dues are converted to a take for the government. The Indian government would soon be the largest stakeholder in Vodafone Idea.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments