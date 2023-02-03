America Movil and Telxius to Build AMX3 Tikal Subsea Cable

America Movil and Telxius announced the deployment of a new ultrahigh capacity subsea cable to link Puerto Barrios (Guatemala) and Boca Raton (United States). The subsea cable system is named AMX3 by America Movil and Tikal by Telxius, with an initial estimated capacity of 190 Tbps, to be supplied by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).

AMX3 - Tikal Sub Sea Cable

The AMX3 - Tikal subsea cable will be the highest capacity undersea cable to connect Puerto Barrios (Guatemala) with Boca Raton (US), with an additional possible landing in Cancun (Mexico). The subsea serves a key route in the Caribbean with the highest service, reliability and security levels. Telxius says the supply contract is already in force with ASN and has options to increase capacity and incorporate additional branching units to serve other destinations. The submarine cable will be ready to operate in 2025.

Also Read: Unitirreno to Build New Subsea Cable in Tyrrhenian Sea

What it means for America Movil

For America Movil, this is a new step to build the most extensive subsea network in the Americas, which delivers capacity through more than 197 thousand km of submarine cables, including AMX-1 submarine cable and South Pacific Submarine Cable.

AMX-1 submarine cable

AMX-1 Cable System is a private cable owned by America Movil and its subsidiaries, supplied by ASN. AMX-1 submarine cable extends 18,300 km and connects the United States to Central and South America with 13 landing points.

South Pacific Submarine Cable

South Pacific Submarine Cable extends 7,300 km along the Latin American Pacific coast, connecting Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru and Chile with five landing points.

Both subsea systems provide international connectivity to America Movil and its subsidiaries in these geographic areas.

What it means for Telxius

For Telxius, Tikal is the 7th new next-generation cable to complete its network since 2018, in addition to Brusa, Mistral, Tannat, Junior, Marea and Dunant. Overall, Telxius will feature an 82,000 km network that has been designed to connect the main digital data hubs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Achieves the Required Coverage Levels Set by FNA

Telefonica and Pontegadea increase their stake in Telxius

In October 2022, Telefonica and Pontegadea announced to increase stake in Telxius Telecom by acquiring KKR's 40% stake in the infrastructure group Telxius Telecom. On February 01, 2023, Telxius announced that the acquisition had been completed, and Telefonica and Pontegadea now own 70% and 30% of Telxius. Telxius Telecom owns an international network of high-capacity submarine fibre optic cables stretching 94,000 kilometres, one of the largest in the world.