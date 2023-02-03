Top Malayalam Criminal Thriller Movies to Stream on OTT

Crime thrillers are hailed as one of the most popular genres among moviegoers for various reasons, including unexpected story twists, mysteries that unravel, and cliffhangers. The genre absolutely succeeds in keeping us on the edge of our seats. Therefore, it should be no surprise that the Malayalam cinema industry produces excellent work, and some of the best criminal thriller films deserve acclaim.

The top Malayalam crime thriller films are listed below for your viewing pleasure on OTT.

Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum

Newlyweds Sreeja and Prasad decide to relocate in order to continue their lives. But unfortunately, her gold chain is stolen by a criminal on the way to Kasaragod, and bad things start happening as a result. Suraj Venajamoodu, Fahad Fasil, and Nimisha Sajayan play major parts in the film. Hotstar users can watch the Dileesh Pothan-directed movie.

Jana Gana Mana

Students protest in commotion after a college lecturer was brutally murdered. While a police officer starts an inquiry into the case, an attorney seeks justice in court. The movie, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venajamoodu, Mamata Mohandas, and others, is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The movie is available on Netflix.

Koshichaayante Parambu

Three buddies go about their daily lives as usual until an unexpected visitor disrupts everything. The ensemble cast comprises Jaffer Idduki, Saajir Sadaf, K P Johny, and Salim Kumar. Saajir Sadaf is the director of the film, which stands out as one of the best Malayalam criminal thriller movies.

Night Drive

One evening, a young couple takes a trip and is involved in an accident. A corrupt politician and the investigating officer are both working to find them guilty. Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Siddique appear in the Vysakh-directed film. Netflix has the movie available.

Forensic

A medical-legal advisor named Samuel Kaatookaran becomes embroiled in a case of serial killings where new victims are being added to the list. He ultimately joins forces with Rithwika Xavier, IPS, and Shikha to gather the information that will reveal the identity of the murderer. The movie stars Tovino Thomas, Mamata Thomas, Reji Panicker, and others. Anas Khan and Akhil Paul direct the Netflix-exclusive movie.

Joji

Joji, an engineering dropout, wanted to become wealthy independently of his family. So despite the anticipated occurrence, he starts working on his plans to get wealthy. Fahad Faasil, Basil Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, and more actors are part of the cast. One of the best Malayalam criminal thrillers is this Fahad Faasil-starring film. Dileesh Pothan is the movie's director, which is streamable on Amazon Prime.