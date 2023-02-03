Check Out Some Top Indian Web Series Available on Disney Plus Hotstar

A remarkable number of Indian films and web series have found a home on Disney Plus Hotstar, one of the top OTT platforms in the market. It offers exciting content in several languages and adapts to user tastes by providing a range of genres. You'll be on the edge of your seat while watching some of the top Indian web series on Disney plus Hotstar.

It would be best if you watched the following top Indian web series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Hostages

A significant political figure was to have surgery by Dr. Mira Anand. However, when her family is taken hostage, she must decide whether to kill her patient in order to save her family. Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn are the directors of the Hindi criminal drama series. Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapoor, and Dalip Tahil are members of the ensemble cast.

Aarya

The oblivious wife and devoted mother, Aarya Sareen, are unaware of her husband's illicit enterprise. She joins his mafia organization after his strange murder and tries everything in her ability to exact revenge for her husband's passing and defend her children. Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, and other actors may be seen in Aarya, one of the top Indian web series available on Hotstar. Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi are the series directors for the Hindi crime dramas.

Special Ops

Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair are the creators of the action-packed spy thriller series Special Ops. The story centers on RAW agent Himmat Singh and his team as they seek out the terrorist attack planner. The show features Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, and other actors.

Criminal Justice

A taxi driver named Aditya Sharma has his life turned upside down after he is wrongfully charged with killing Sanaya Rath. Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, and Mita Vashisht play significant parts in the Hindi judicial drama. Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia were the series' directors.

Rudra

Rudra, a Hindi psychological crime-thriller starring Ajy Devgn, Raashi Khanna, and Esha Deol, is a remake of the British television program Luther. The suspect that DSP Rudraveer Pratap Singh is searching for turns out to be unconscious. But, to keep the city safe, he never stops hunting down insane criminals. Rajesh Mpuskar was the director of this Hotstar series, which is regarded as one of the best in India.

Escaype Live

By taking part in a show, a live-streaming app promises participants immediate fame and wealth. The participants' willingness to go to any lengths to get what they want is shown on the show, as is the influence social media has over them. Siddharth Kumar Tewary directed the Hindi drama series, featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi, Sumedh Mudgalkar, and other actors.