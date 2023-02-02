Best Nature Documentaries on OTT for a Moving Experience

Streaming platforms provide us with some of the best nature documentaries available out there. is nature. There is so much to learn about Nature and Environment, our greatest resource, property, and gift. Our respect, care, and concern for the environment increase with each new scientific discovery about the natural world. Without the trouble of making long trips to far-flung locales, nature documentaries give us the means to learn about and explore a variety of various natural ecosystems all around the world. As a result, they help teach young brains about the complexity and significance of the environment. People of all ages can watch excellent nature documentaries on OTTs to learn more about the planet.

The top nature documentaries available on streaming services are listed below for viewing experience.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Concerning wildlife documentaries, David Attenborough is arguably the most well-known name. He has had a long and significant career. He has been broadcasting for 50 years and has seen firsthand the effects that people have had on the earth. This nature film investigates the rising scarcity of specific species that he observed. It also discusses all the dangers posed by humankind's destruction of many natural areas on the planet.

OTT platform: Netflix

Untamed Romania

The numerous fairytale-like castles and magnificent natural beauty of Romania are well known. Intriguing natural areas and a variety of fauna can be found in Romania. The fascinating natural treasures of Europe are covered in Untamed Romania. The Carpathian Mountains, the Danube Delta, and Transylvania are all extensively covered in the documentary. Mark Strong serves as the English-language narrator for the documentary, which Thomas Barton-Humphreys directed.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Before the Flood

In addition to being one of the most well-known actors in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio is a very outspoken opponent of climate change. This film serves as a chronicle of his three-year global research trip to explore the effects of climate change. The movie also explores the actions that humanity can take to alter the direction that we've set the globe in. Fisher Stevens presided over the flood.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Blackfish

The risk of wild animals in captivity injuring or killing their handlers and carers is always present. In general, mammals have a wider range of emotions than other animals, which makes them slightly more complex. Orcas are no different in this regard. Blackfish reveals the specifics of Tilikum's violence and the three victims he killed. Gabriela Cowperthwaite was the director of this startling documentary about the impact of captivity on wild animals.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Wings of Life

In our world, avian life is as diverse as any other living form. Wings of Life, a wildlife documentary, demonstrates the stunning coexistence of birds, insects, and bats with flowers. In our world, a large portion of plant life depends on pollinators to reproduce successfully. The complexity of flowers and their avian pollinators is covered in this documentary. Louis Schwartzberg served as the director.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Chasing Coral

The significance of coral reefs in preserving and fostering diversity in oceanic ecosystems is likely well-known at this point. Additionally, up to 70% of the oxygen that all living things breathe is produced by coral reefs. A team of scientists, photographers, and divers investigate and record the destruction of coral reefs in this movie. Jeff Orlowski was the director of Chasing Coral.

OTT platform: Netflix