EE Brings 5G Connectivity to Three London Underground Stations

EE, the largest mobile network operator and internet service provider in the UK, brings 5G connectivity to the London Underground for the first time. As a result, EE Customers can enjoy 5G connectivity on the London Underground, with the 5G network live at three stations – Archway and Tufnell Park on the Northern line and Notting Hill Gate on the Central line.

In its earlier announcements, EE made 4G Networks live for the customers to keep connected in the underground stations. 5G Network announcements to London underground stations come just a few days after EE Announced 19 New 5G Locations and a few weeks after it announced 4G to the eastern half of the Jubilee Line, along with the existing stations.

Also Read: EE Brings 4G Connectivity to Six New London Underground Stations

5G to Underground Stations

The 5G network now provides continuous coverage from the ticket hall to the platform at all three stations, including Notting Hill Gate's tunnel segment. In addition, Archway and Tufnell Park will soon have the same coverage, allowing passengers to communicate seamlessly with family and friends and stream content. In December 2022, these three stations were amongst the first beyond the eastern half of the Jubilee Line to benefit from EE's 4G coverage.

Partnership with BAI

In the near future, EE and BAI plan to expand 5G coverage to the tunnels surrounding each station as part of their ongoing rollout. Both 4G and 5G will also be introduced to numerous new stations throughout 2023 and beyond.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer, BT, said: "We're proud to bring 5G coverage to the London Underground for the first time, maintaining our position at the forefront of what is a hugely important and transformative project for the city. It's also a further demonstration of our ambition to deliver 5G connectivity anywhere in the UK by 2028, as we continue to make great progress in our efforts to build an unbeatable 5G network."

Also Read: UK Set to Implement New Rules for Fibre and 5G Network

Theo Blackwell MBE, London's Chief Digital Officer, said: "It's great to see super high-speed 5G mobile connectivity now available at a number of Tube stations, proving that the state-of-the-art technology being installed across the network is already future-proofed and adaptable for the next generation of mobile signal. The Mayor committed to Londoners that we would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network as part of his determination to build a better London for everyone and today marks the latest step forward as we work to improve digital connectivity at home, in our high streets, public spaces and across the transport network."

Phil Siveter, CEO UK&I, Nokia, said: "We are delighted to be selected as EE's primary network provider for this important project that will provide premium 5G connectivity to commuters on the world-famous London Underground. We have worked hand-in-hand with BT for over a quarter of a century and are proud to be their largest equipment and services provider. The scope of this project will include providing coverage across tunnels, platforms and stations and is another important step forward in the digitalisation of the UK economy."

Also Read: EE Announces 5G Availability in 19 New Locations

Nokia's AirScale radio access portfolio

BAI's innovative multi-carrier network links the London Underground stations and tunnels with each other and the outside world. EE then connects via BAI infrastructure through Nokia's AirScale radio access portfolio base stations, providing customers with seamless and continuous mobile coverage. Nokia is supplying, installing, activating the equipment and validating the infrastructure to support EE's mobile services.