EE Announces 5G Availability in 19 New Locations

EE, the largest mobile network operator and internet service provider in the UK and a subsidiary of BT Group, is once again the country's number-one Network for the 19th time. Independent testing firm, RootMetrics ranked EE as the Number One Operator, and the telco beats rivals Vodafone, Three and O2 across all the key metrics.

In 14 of the 16 UK areas evaluated, including Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, and London, EE was rated the best overall Network in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. EE's Network continues to touch Industry-leading speeds with median average download speeds of around 60 Mbps, more than twice as fast as the competition offers.

According to the testing conducted across the UK by RootMetrics, EE ranks the best Network in terms of overall performance, reliability, Accessibility, speed, data, calls and texting.

4G and 5G Coverage

The award recognises the significant investment made in the EE network, which has witnessed the 5G Network spread across 60 per cent of the UK's population within four years, and its underlying 4G Network to reach across 87 percent of the UK's landmass, thanks to a special investment programme to upgrade and build hundreds of new sites in rural areas.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Division, said: "It's a remarkable achievement to be named the UK's best Network for the nineteenth report running. The work keeps going as we look to maintain the significant investment required to ensure the rollout of our 4G and 5G networks continue to deliver for our customers."

To mark the UK's Number One network Award for the 19th time, EE has announced 19 New Locations where 5G is introduced.

EE New 5G Locations

Sl. No Location Sl. No Location 1 Abergavenny / Y Fenni 11 Margate 2 Banbury 12 Preston 3 Basildon 13 Reading 4 Beverley 14 Shrewsbury 5 Chepstow / Cas-Gwent 15 Slough 6 Coatbridge 16 Tewkesbury 7 Corby 17 Warrington 8 Cwmbran 18 Windsor 9 Immingham 19 Wishaw 10 Llanelli

EE is the only mobile operator to announce plans to make the 5G Network available anywhere in the UK by 2028 through a combination of permanent 5G coverage across 90% of the UK landmass and on-demand solutions where ever required.