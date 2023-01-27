India Leaps Ahead With Median Mobile Speeds at 25.29 Mbps in Dec: Ookla

Reported by Srikapardhi

According to the Ookla December Speedtest Global Index, Qatar was leading the global median mobile speeds, whereas Burkina Faso increased 22 spots in global ranks. On the other hand, India increased 26 spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 105th in November to 79th in December, thanks to the 5G Networks being rolled out by telcos.

Highlights

  • Ookla, a leading network intelligence and insights company, has released its latest Speedtest Global Index report for the month of December 2022.
  • India has leapt ahead in the median mobile speeds chart globally and now stands at the 79th position with 25.29 Mbps speed.
  • In the fixed-broadband speeds, India slipped one rank to 81st from 80th in November 2022.



Ookla, a leading network intelligence and insights company, has released its latest Speedtest Global Index report for December 2022. According to the data shared by Ookla, India has jumped several ranks in the median mobile speeds chart globally and now stands at the 79th position with 25.29 Mbps speed. In the previous month, November 2022, India's median mobile speed recorded by Ookla was 18.26 Mbps, making India rank at 105th position.

Fixed Broadband Speeds

However, India dropped one spot in the global rankings for total median fixed broadband speeds, moving from 80th in November to 81st in December. Fixed median download speeds in India slightly improved from 49.11 Mbps in November to 49.14 Mbps in December.

Global Charts

Qatar tops the list for global median mobile speeds, according to the December Speedtest Global Index, while Burkina Faso rose 22 spots in the global rankings. Rwanda moved up 47 positions in the global rankings for fixed broadband download speeds, while Singapore is now in the first place.

Also Read: India Records Median Mobile Speed at 18.26 Mbps in November 2022: Ookla

The Ookla Speedtest Global Index is a monthly report that ranks countries and territories by their internet speeds. The index is based on data collected by Ookla. The data is collected from users who run the Ookla Speedtest app or visit the Speedtest website. The index measures the average download and upload speeds for fixed broadband, mobile broadband, and fixed wireless internet services.

5G Deployments in India

As Indian telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are deploying 5G Networks across the country, the median mobile speeds are expected to go up, further ranking India higher. As of date, Airtel 5G is available across 52 cities, and Jio 5G is available in 183 cities.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos



Recent Comments

