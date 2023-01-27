India Leaps Ahead With Median Mobile Speeds at 25.29 Mbps in Dec: Ookla

Ookla, a leading network intelligence and insights company, has released its latest Speedtest Global Index report for December 2022. According to the data shared by Ookla, India has jumped several ranks in the median mobile speeds chart globally and now stands at the 79th position with 25.29 Mbps speed. In the previous month, November 2022, India's median mobile speed recorded by Ookla was 18.26 Mbps, making India rank at 105th position.

Fixed Broadband Speeds

However, India dropped one spot in the global rankings for total median fixed broadband speeds, moving from 80th in November to 81st in December. Fixed median download speeds in India slightly improved from 49.11 Mbps in November to 49.14 Mbps in December.

Global Charts

Qatar tops the list for global median mobile speeds, according to the December Speedtest Global Index, while Burkina Faso rose 22 spots in the global rankings. Rwanda moved up 47 positions in the global rankings for fixed broadband download speeds, while Singapore is now in the first place.

The Ookla Speedtest Global Index is a monthly report that ranks countries and territories by their internet speeds. The index is based on data collected by Ookla. The data is collected from users who run the Ookla Speedtest app or visit the Speedtest website. The index measures the average download and upload speeds for fixed broadband, mobile broadband, and fixed wireless internet services.

5G Deployments in India

As Indian telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are deploying 5G Networks across the country, the median mobile speeds are expected to go up, further ranking India higher. As of date, Airtel 5G is available across 52 cities, and Jio 5G is available in 183 cities.