Airtel 5G Plus Announced in Seven Cities of Jammu and Kashmir

Bharti Airtel has just announced the launch of 5G Plus Services in seven cities of Jammu and Kashmir - Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur & Khour. Airtel 5G Plus Services are already live in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir. Bharti Airtel remains the only operator to launch 5G Plus services in the beautiful valley. Let's check out the areas Airtel's 5G Plus Network covers in the newly launched cities.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Jammu and Kashmir

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Samba

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Samba: Mandi Sangwali Industrial area, Railway station, Kaili Mandi and Samba market.

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Kathua

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Kathua: Kalibari Ward no 2 District hospital, kathua Durga nagar, Kathua Govindsar, Shivnagar Rajbagh Amrit vihar.

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Udhampur

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Kathua: Dhar Road, Rehambal Chinar Shakti Nagar, Lambi Gali Ekta Vihar, Chopra Shop, Gole market Chabutra Bazar Sailain Talab

Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Akhnoor

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Akhnoor: Ambaran Balle Bagh, Daskal Akhnoor main chowk Bardhal Kallan

Airtel 5G Plus Locations Kupwara

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in the following areas of Akhnoor: Panzgam Sulkoot Kupwara market Anderhama Tregam.

The company said it would augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 59. Airtel 5G Plus now works across all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.