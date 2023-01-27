Jio Launches 5G in Seven More Cities on Friday

Reliance Jio has launched 5G in seven more cities of India. The telco has reached Imphal, Shillong, Agartala, Itanagar, Dimapur, Kohima, and Aizwal with this launch. The telco's 5G is now available in a total of 190 cities as per TelecomTalk's count. This launch is mainly focused on covering the north-east circle with 5G. Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone) throughout the nation. The telco has deployed 5G at a rapid pace and it means that it should be able to roll out 5G in entire nation by its target timeline of December 2023.

Jio said that starting January 27, 2023, Jio users in 7 cities across 6 States of Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Note that Jio's Welcome Offer is not given to every customer. The telco is only giving it to users who who are subscribed to the Rs 239 plan or above. Customers who are on any prepaid plan which costs less than Rs 239 can recharge with the Rs 61 5G upgrade data only plan.

Note that being eligible for the Welcome Offer doesn't necessarily mean that you will get it as well. Since it is a beta launch, the company is not charging any additional money from the customers to use 5G. Reliance Jio's 5G is only supported by devices which have the support for 5G SA.

On the occasion of this launch, Reliance Jio said, "Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today."