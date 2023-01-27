Top 7 Popular Anime Series on Netflix That You Should Watch

Netflix has a wide variety of anime series available for streaming. Since the beginning of time, people have enjoyed watching anime, and the most well-known series at the time were Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z. The Japanese entertainment industry is renowned for its compelling stories and gorgeous graphics. So it's worth watching some of the best anime programs on Netflix, one of the most popular streaming OTT services available.

Here are seven of the best anime series on Netflix for viewing pleasure.

Spy X Family

Spy X Family, which is based on the Tatsuya Endo manga series, follows Loid, an undercover spy who creates a family as part of his assignment. However, his wife and false daughter both have hidden agendas. Netflix is presently offering the show's second season for streaming.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Gege Akutami's novel Jujutsu Kaisen centers on Yuji Itadori, who unintentionally consumes a cursed talisman - the finger of a formidable demon. He enrolls at a shaman school since he has a curse on him and has to exorcise himself. The eagerly anticipated show's second season is scheduled to debut in July 2023.

Naruto

One of the most popular anime series, Naruto, has millions of followers. Naruto Uzumaki, a cunning ninja with ambitions to become the Hokage, the most powerful ninja and the village's leader, is at the story's centre. The Naruto and Naruto Shippuden television series, which have nine and twenty-one seasons, respectively, were both created by Masashi Kishimoto.

Tokyo Revengers

Pushing Hanagaki Takemichi onto railway tracks causes him to travel back in time by 12 years. He exerts every effort to avert misfortunes that have in the past caused harm to those close to him. The twenty-four-episode show is produced by Koichi Hatsumi and is based on a manga by Ken Wakui.

Bleach

High school student Ichigo Kurosaki gains the abilities of a soul reaper, Rukia Kuchiki, and employs them to find the Hollows assaulting the Earth. He protects humanity with his abilities and leads the souls of the deceased to safety. Tite Kubo conceived the show, and Noriyuki Abe oversaw its production.

One-Punch Man

Saitama is a hero who has the unmistakable moniker One Punch Man because he can defeat his foes with a single blow. The show is well-known for having countless comedic moments and is a favourite among people who are just discovering anime. One and Shingo Natsume are the creators and directors of the action-comedy series.

Demon Slayer

The only member of Tanjiro's family to survive the demon attack is his younger sister Nezuko, who, over time, changes into a monster. So Tanjiro practises becoming a demon slayer in order to defend his sister and exact retribution for his family. Koyoharu Gotouge devised the show, while Haruo Sotozaki oversaw its production.