Top K-Drama Picks Streaming on Netflix in 2023

We have great news for those K-drama fans who have been hankering for more in this new year's season: a carefully curated list of the best, hand-picked K-dramas that will all be available to view on Netflix in 2023. We've ensured the list contains something for everyone, from a timeless romance to a heart-pounding zombie drama.

This list of upcoming K-dramas on Netflix is all you need if you've been trying to decide what to watch but haven't discovered the K-drama that genuinely grabs your interest. So, scroll on if you're ready to take a trip into the world of Korean drama, which is full of meet-cute scenes, murder riddles, and tales of the zombie apocalypse that will make you fall asleep. Here's the list of Top Korean shows coming to Netflix in 2023.

All of Us Are Dead S2

All of Us Are Dead is the perfect Netflix binge if you've been debating what to watch. The program is among the best Korean dramas available on Netflix when it comes to Korean dramas. In addition, the show has a well-known zombie story that will keep you interested.

Release Year: 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Alchemy of Souls (Returns to Netflix)

A sizable fan following already exists for Alchemy of Souls. You may watch the acclaimed program on Netflix. Netflix will begin streaming the most recent episode of the Jae Wook Lee, Min Hyun Hwang, and Joon Sang Yoo show on January 8, 2023. Watch this action-packed love drama in one sitting for maximum enjoyment.

Release Date: January 8, 2023.

Where to watch: Netflix

Trolley (Season 1)

Watch all of Season 1 of Trolley, available on Netflix, if you're searching for something new. The most recent romantic-thriller K-drama has 16 episodes in its first season. The Netflix original series starring Kim Hyun Joo, Hee Soon Park, and Mu Yeol Kim is scheduled to premiere in January 2023.

Release Date: Next Episode January 9, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Jung_E

Yeong Sang Ho's epic science fiction Korean film Jung E will provide you with a healthy dose of entertainment and action. This story is undoubtedly the one for you if you enjoy future stories with a pretext that suggests a post-apocalyptic scenario. Although it's a Korean movie, it is bound to beat every K-drama on Netflix regarding the entertainment quotient.

Release Date: January 20, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix