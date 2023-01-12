7 Netflix Movies and Shows That Will Keep You Glued to the Screen

We have a selection of intriguing binge-worthy movies and television shows waiting for you if you're looking for something to watch. You should add All Of Us Are Dead, the most popular Korean drama on Netflix, to your list of must-watch episodes. The Zombie Show was among the top-rated shows on Netflix for several weeks when it first debuted. By scrolling through the list, check out seven Netflix movies and TV shows to watch right now.

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet

The Netflix program marked the well-known comedian's OTT debut. Despite the show's mixed reception, it is nonetheless enjoyable to watch because it is hilarious and sentimental. The comedian will give you a fascinating tour of his life's journey while making you laugh along the way. Sharma will give viewers a glimpse into his life, beginning with his early years in his birthplace and ending with his transfer to Mumbai, the city of dreams.

All of Us Are Dead

The most popular Netflix series right now is a brand-new Korean series that has everyone's attention. The captive kids must escape before they turn into zombies as a high school becomes the epicentre of a zombie virus outbreak.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

The daughter of a politician chases after a man and will do anything to win him over. However, the future is uncertain and dangerous for the man, who doesn't desire a relationship with her. The thriller in Hindi illuminates the misuse of authority and the consequences that can result.

Shyam Singha Roy

This Telugu-period romance movie is another intriguing offering on Netflix. Shyam Singha Roy, which Rahul Sankrityan directed, is the ideal treat for all Nani lovers. Reincarnation is the film's main topic, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian. When a filmmaker is accused of plagiarising, he investigates the past extensively to discover where his story originated.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent are among the actors who appear in the Stephen Gaghan-directed film. Dr. John Dolittle is a doctor who can communicate with animals. He lives in a lavish manor in 19th-century England. The queen asks him to help her discover a treatment for her fatal illness. He soon sets out on a quest with his animal companions, searching for a healing tree.

The Royal Treatment

While Prince Thomas governs his own country and is going to wed for duty rather than love, Isabella has her salon and isn't hesitant to express her opinions. Izzy and her colleague's stylists receive the chance of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, and as a result, she and Prince Thomas discover that following one's passion is essential to taking control of one's destiny. The film, which Rick Jacobson directed, stars Laura Marano.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

The protagonist of the mystery series is Anna, who spends each day enjoying a glass of wine while observing the outside world from the window of her living room. When a dashing new neighbour and his daughter move in across the street from her, things take an intriguing turn. However, when she witnesses a horrific murder, everything falls apart.