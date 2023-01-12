Tech Mahindra, Microsoft Partner to Bring Cloud-Powered 5G Core Network Modernisation

Tech Mahindra and Microsoft have just announced a strategic partnership to enable cloud-powered 5G core network modernisation for the telcos globally. With the 5G core network transformation, telcos will be able to develop use cases for 5G and meet the needs of their customers in the growing virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), edge computing and internet of things (IoT) fields. The cloud-powered 5G core network modernisation would enable the telcos to optimise and secure business operations. Further, the telcos would be able to develop green networks at reduced costs and bring new products/services to market faster.

How will the Partnership Work between Tech Mahindra and Microsoft?

In this newly announced partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide its comprehensive solutions, expertise, and managed service offerings like Network Cloudification as a Service and AIOps to the telcos who are looking to transform their 5G core networks. The core network of the telcos, powered by AIOps, will enable the operators to deploy and manage their 5G core networks and leverage the power of the cloud to deliver new and innovative services to their customers quickly and easily. Telecom operators can combine machine learning and big data with the help of AIOps to automate network operations processes.

Tech Mahindra will leverage the Microsoft Cloud for its sustainability solution called iSustain for measuring and monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) across all three aspects of E, S, & G.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "Azure provides operators with cloud solutions that enable them to create new revenue generating services and move existing services to the cloud. Through our collaboration with Tech Mahindra, Microsoft will further help telecos overcome challenges, drive innovation and build green and secured networks that provide seamless experiences by leveraging the power of Microsoft Cloud for Operators."

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "Our collaboration with Microsoft will further strengthen our service portfolio by combining our deep expertise across the telecom industry with Microsoft Cloud. Further to this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will work together to help telecom operators simplify and transform their operations in order to build green and secure networks by leveraging the power of cloud technologies."