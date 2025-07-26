

Reliance Jio continues to reinforce its position as a consumer first telecom brand by spotlighting one of its most affordable and flexible data packs a 2 day, 2GB data only plan that includes unlimited data access at 64 Kbps after the cap. Though not a new addition to Jio’s prepaid lineup, the plan has recently gained attention for its utility, affordability, and relevance in today’s mobile first environment.

With India’s growing demand for short term internet access whether for emergency use, travel, or topping up main plans this pack offers a low cost, no frills solution that resonates with millions of prepaid users.









Repackaged Relevance in a Dynamic Market

Priced at Rs 29, the pack provides 2GB of high-speed data over 2 days, making it one of the most affordable short validity plans in India. While the plan itself has been available for some time, recent user demand and digital consumption patterns have brought it back into focus especially for those who seek instant internet access without committing to larger recharges.

With continued access at reduced speed post-FUP, Jio ensures that users remain connected for essential services like messaging and UPI, even after the high-speed limit is consumed.

Serving Light Users and Digital Minimalists

This plan appeals to a distinct user segment light data consumers, casual users, students, and users in Tier II and Tier III towns who value access over abundance. For many, this plan is a backup tool: useful during the last days of a billing cycle, for a temporary SIM, or while waiting for a broadband installation.

It also reflects Jio’s understanding that in India’s diverse mobile market, "one size fits all" no longer works. Offering smart, ultra affordable packs like this keeps Jio at the top of user recall in moments of need.

A Small Plan with Big Impact

Jio’s spotlight on this plan as part of a sustained effort to own every use case in the data consumption funnel. From 5G unlimited plans to compact recharges like this, Reliance Jio continues to offer products that meet users exactly where they are whether it’s high-speed streaming or just enough data to check WhatsApp. While not new, this Rs 29 plan remains a critical piece of Jio’s prepaid architecture, proving that even the smallest packs can drive impact when aligned with real world needs.

In a market where telcos focus heavily on long validity and high ARPU users, Jio’s ongoing support for small value, high utility packs shows an understanding of real world, day-to-day use cases. The Rs 29 data pack might seem insignificant compared to unlimited 5G plans, but for millions of Indians, it's a lifeline during urgent or temporary needs. By continuing to offer and highlight this plan, Jio is not just catering to the light user it’s preserving digital inclusivity and strengthening loyalty where it matters most: at the grassroots.

Backed by Strong Digital Momentum

The relevance of this short term data plan also aligns with Jio’s strong overall performance in the digital services segment. According to Reliance’s Q1 FY26 data , Jio reported 498 million total subscribers, including 210 million 5G users, reflecting the company’s expanding reach across the country. During the quarter, Jio users consumed a massive 54.7 billion GBs of data, with per capita usage touching a record 37 GB per month. The company also saw its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) climb to Rs 208.8, alongside a 23% year on year growth in EBITDA from digital services. These figures highlight Jio’s ability to serve both high consumption premium users and light, value-seeking consumers, backed by a robust network and deep-tech stack.