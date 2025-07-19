Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, recently announced its Q1 FY26 results. In the results, Jio said that it has a total customer base of 498 million. This is just 2 million shy of the 500 million mark. This is an achievement no other Indian telecom operator has ever achieved. Well, to be honest, we don't think apart from Jio any other operator has even touched the 400 million customer mark. The company's subscriber churn rate is at an impressive 1.8%. This means, that maximum of its customers stay with it.









During Q1 FY26, Jio added a total of 9.9 million users. Jio has managed to crack the distribution of its services along with the pricing game to suit the needs of the Indian market. The result is the company's impressive subscriber numbers. The 500 million milestone will likely happen in the month of July 2025. The next quarter results are likely going to showcase that Jio has more than 500 million users. All of this is coming with a growth in the average revenue per user (ARPU). Jio's ARPU has reached Rs 208.8. This is the second highest in the industry. With another hike, Jio is likely going to reach an ARPU of Rs 250 or somewhere that mark.

That will boost the revenues of the company majorly. It will also ensure that Jio can list itself in the market and attract heavy bidding for investments during the IPO (Initial Public Offer). Jio's plans are priced lower than the competiton - Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). This helps the telco in adding more users faster. So even though Jio earns a little less than Airtel from each of its users, it still allows the telco to rake in huge revenues. Jio's net profit for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 7,110 crore.