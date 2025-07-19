Reliance Jio Shines Yet Again at a Global Scale

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has put India on a global map yet again. While India has made many major progresses in the world of telecom, Jio has done something which no one in the world can ignore. On its Q1 FY26 report, Reliance Industries said that Jio now has 7.4 million 5G AirFiber or FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) customers. This number is the highest for any telco in the world.









Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, said, “Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers. Our Digital Services business consolidated its market position with a robust financial and operational performance.”

Jio’s AirFiber service is now available in most parts of India. One of the driving factors for the growth of AirFiber has been the launch of UBR tech. In a release, Reliance said, “This global leadership in record time has been driven by Jio’s proprietary Point to Multi-Point (P2MP) UBR technology. This technology is giving fiber comparable experience at much lesser cost and has helped accelerate the pace of monthly home connects to ~1 million during 1Q FY26.”

This is on point with Jio’s vision and goal of adding one million home broadband customers every month. From here on, it will be interesting to see how many people can Jio add further from here. For now, the availability of UBR seems to be a game changer for Jio. The telco can add the customers right now where there is no fiber, and then later assess if fiber deployment makes sense and shift customers to the fiber services.

Reliance Jio’s AirFiber service is available almost everywhere in the country now. The telco is still rapidly expanding the home passes in India. This will help Jio with adding more customers in the short-term.