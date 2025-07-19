Bharti Airtel has Five OTT Plans with 84 Days Validity

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Bharti Airtel's Rs 979 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has five prepaid plans with 84 days of service validity with OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled.
  • The five plans range from Rs 979 to Rs 1798.
  • You can get benefits such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Lite, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and JioHotstar with these plans.

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has five prepaid plans with 84 days of service validity with OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled. The five plans range from Rs 979 to Rs 1798. There are plans with varied benefits. You can get benefits such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Lite, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and JioHotstar with these plans. One of these plans also bundle Airtel Xstream Play Premium for the users. Let's take a look at the price and the benefits of these plans.




Bharti Airtel All 84 Days OTT Bundled Prepaid Plans

Airtel Rs 979 Plan - Bharti Airtel's Rs 979 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. Airtel offers the following benefits to the users with its Rs 979 plan - Airtel Xstream Play Premium (bundles 22+ OTTs in a single login), unlimited 5G data, RewardsMini subscription, free Hellotunes, and Perplexity Pro AI subscription.

Airtel Rs 1029 Plan - Bharti Airtel's Rs 1029 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well. There are OTT benefits bundled with this plan too. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. Users get JioHotstar Mobile for three months and Xstream Play Free tier access. The other benefits are RewardsMini subscription and Perplexity Pro AI subscription. There's unlimited 5G bundled too.

Airtel Rs 1199 Plan - Bharti Airtel's Rs 1199 plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers 84 days of service validity along with Amazon Prime Lite, unlimited 5G, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, RewardsMini, and Perplexity Pro AI.

Airtel Rs 1729 Plan - Airtel's Rs 1729 plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, Perplexity Pro AI, ZEE5 Premium, Xstream Play Premium and unlimited 5G data. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Airtel Rs 1798 Plan - Bharti Airtel's Rs 1798 plan offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. The other benefits are Netflix Basic, unlimited 5G data, Xstream Play Premium, and Perplexity Pro AI.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

