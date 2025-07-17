JioHome Connection for a Year Under Rs 5000

JioHome, a rebranded broadband service from Reliance Jio which houses both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber is now available in most of the Indian geography. The entry-level broadband plan from Jio comes with 30 Mbps speed. If you want, you can get it with or without OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The users who want this service for one month can get it for standard rates. However, users who want this plan for a longer-term validity can get this plan with additional validity. Here's the offer, its price, and all the details you should know.









JioHome 30 Mbps Plan for a Year

JioHome's 30 Mbps plan standard rate is Rs 399 per month. However, users can get it for a longer term validity with some pricing benefits. The 12 month plan would cost users Rs 4,788 + GST. The additional benefit offered with this plan is the 30 days of additional validity. This 30 days validity is not actually a discount, but it acts as a financial benefit only at the end of day. You are getting 13 months of service instead of 12 months if you are going for the yearly plan. So the free one month of service is a bonus of around Rs 400.

The FUP (fair usage policy) data with a fiber connection will be 3.3TB in a month. The FUP limit changes for an AirFiber connection which is 1TB only. If you get an option to choose between or AirFiber, then you should choose fiber. The fiber connections will always be more reliable and superior in quality of connection over AirFiber.

You can get the same 30 Mbps speed plan with OTT benefits as well. In fact, there's a variant of this plan which comes with Netflix and Amazon Prime bundled at no additional cost.