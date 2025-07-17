

Bharti Airtel has launched a new digital benefit for its subscribers: a complimentary 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro, a premium AI platform that offers access to some of the most advanced language models in the world, including GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini.

The offer, currently available through the Airtel Thanks app, is being extended to eligible Airtel users at no cost. The retail value of the subscription is listed at Rs 17,000, making it one of the highest-value digital rewards offered by an Indian telecom operator in recent times.









Perplexity Pro is positioned as a next-generation AI assistant that blends conversational search with research, summarisation, and content generation capabilities. Users with access to the Pro plan can:

Perform up to 300 AI-powered searches per day

Use top-tier models like GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini

Upload documents and files for instant analysis and summarisation

Generate visuals through AI-powered image tools such as DALL·E and Flux

Access a clean, ad-free interface with priority response speed

Once the offer is activated via the Airtel Thanks app, the subscription is linked to the user’s Airtel mobile number. According to the in-app listing, the entire Rs 17,000 fee is waived, and the user pays Rs 0.00 for the full 12-month duration.

Eligible users can activate the subscription by following these steps:

Open the Airtel Thanks app

Navigate to the Rewards section

Tap the banner titled “Get 12 months of Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 FREE

Click “Claim Now” to activate the offer and complete the process on Perplexity’s website.

There is no requirement for credit card entry or any billing method the subscription is applied directly through the registered mobile number.

This initiative reflects a growing trend in the Indian telecom space, where operators are exploring value-added services that go beyond data and entertainment. While telecom brands have historically focused on bundling OTT platforms and streaming subscriptions, Bharti Airtel’s integration of a generative AI suite marks a shift toward productivity and utility-based digital services.

The offer is currently being rolled out in phases and may not be available to all users immediately. Users are advised to check their Airtel Thanks app periodically to see if the reward is visible in the Rewards section.