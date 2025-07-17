Bharti Airtel Offers 12 Months of Free GPT-4.1 and Claude Access via Perplexity Pro for Eligible Users

Reported by Tanuja K 1

Bharti Airtel is offering eligible users 12 months of free access to Perplexity Pro AI, including GPT-4, Claude, document analysis, and image generation.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel is offering a free 12-month Perplexity Pro AI subscription to eligible users via the Airtel Thanks app
  • The subscription is valued at Rs 17,000 and includes access to GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini
  • The rollout is happening in phases and is available to eligible Airtel users only

Bharti Airtel has launched a new digital benefit for its subscribers: a complimentary 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro, a premium AI platform that offers access to some of the most advanced language models in the world, including GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini.

The offer, currently available through the Airtel Thanks app, is being extended to eligible Airtel users at no cost. The retail value of the subscription is listed at Rs 17,000, making it one of the highest-value digital rewards offered by an Indian telecom operator in recent times.




Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans July 2025: Full List of Packs, Validity, and Benefits

Perplexity Pro is positioned as a next-generation AI assistant that blends conversational search with research, summarisation, and content generation capabilities. Users with access to the Pro plan can:

  • Perform up to 300 AI-powered searches per day
  • Use top-tier models like GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini
  • Upload documents and files for instant analysis and summarisation
  • Generate visuals through AI-powered image tools such as DALL·E and Flux
  • Access a clean, ad-free interface with priority response speed

Once the offer is activated via the Airtel Thanks app, the subscription is linked to the user’s Airtel mobile number. According to the in-app listing, the entire Rs 17,000 fee is waived, and the user pays Rs 0.00 for the full 12-month duration.

Eligible users can activate the subscription by following these steps:

  • Open the Airtel Thanks app
  • Navigate to the Rewards section
  • Tap the banner titled “Get 12 months of Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 FREE
  • Click “Claim Now” to activate the offer and complete the process on Perplexity’s website.

airtel perplexity proThere is no requirement for credit card entry or any billing method the subscription is applied directly through the registered mobile number.

This initiative reflects a growing trend in the Indian telecom space, where operators are exploring value-added services that go beyond data and entertainment. While telecom brands have historically focused on bundling OTT platforms and streaming subscriptions, Bharti Airtel’s integration of a generative AI suite marks a shift toward productivity and utility-based digital services.

The offer is currently being rolled out in phases and may not be available to all users immediately. Users are advised to check their Airtel Thanks app periodically to see if the reward is visible in the Rewards section.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

